SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

The Latest: Titans' COVID-19 Outbreak

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Three weeks into the NFL season, all eyes are on the Tennessee Titans – and not for the reasons they would have hoped.

At 3-0, the Titans have been one of the league’s most determined and resilient teams thus far. They have won those three games by a combined six points, each on a Stephen Gostkowski field goal inside the final two minutes.

Tuesday, though, the NFL confirmed that three players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Those results came three days after outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen tested positive and was forced to miss Sunday’s 31-30 victory at Minnesota.

All in-person activities have been suspended indefinitely, and the status of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium, which is to be the first Tennessee game with fans in the stands, is uncertain. In-person activities for the Vikings also have been suspended.

Here is the latest on what is a developing story:

The Titans released a brief statement about the positive tests:

“Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the Covid-19 virus. Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them. We will have more information tomorrow.”

A short time later, the NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement with additional information:

The Vikings released a statement in which they say there have been no positive tests within their team.

The Titans reportedly have been told they will not be able to conduct any in-person activities before Saturday.

The Steelers say they have been told to proceed as if the game will be played. 

The NFL continues to say it has no immediate plans to cancel Sunday's scheduled games between the Titans and Steelers and Vikings and Texans.

Commissioner Roger Goodell sends a memo to team executives, in which he said, "This is not unexpected."

Among the contingency plans for Sunday's game is to move it to Monday in order to allow for additional testing and extensive contact tracing.

SI/MMQB senior writer Albert Breer develops a timeline of the critical moments in testing. Among them: Tuesday's positive tests were conducted on Monday and retested for verification of Tuesday morning. All eight were part of the traveling part for Sunday's victory at Minnesota.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI's Conor Orr: Titans' Situation Proves COVID Isn't Going Away

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/09/29/nfl-titans-covid-19-outbreak-reminder-pandemic

David Boclair

SI's Michael Rosenberg: This Was Inevitable

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/09/29/nfl-covid-19-outbreak-inevitable-nobody-controls-virus

David Boclair

Titans-Steelers Game Unlikely, Doctor Says

Infectious disease expert Dr. David Aronoff says Tennessee's situation will be a test case for pro sports amid COVID-19.

Mike Hogan

Positive COVID-19 Tests Cause Shut Down

The organization will work remotely after five staff members, three players test positive.

David Boclair

Albert Haynesworth Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Former Titans great allegedly threatened a man involved with his former girlfriend.

Mike Hogan

Titans Announce Sports Betting Partnership

BetMGM will enjoy branding opportunities, 'introduce Titans fans to new ways to engage with their favorite football team.'

David Boclair

Jurrell Casey Sustains Season-Ending Injury

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman played just three games for the Tennessee Titans.

David Boclair

Positive COVID Test Sidelines Assistant Coach

Outside linebackers coach and defensive play caller, was not with the Titans during their 31-30 victory over the Vikings.

David Boclair

Early Morning Work Had Raymond Ready to Go

Undersized wide receiver delivered a pair of big plays in the Titans' 31-30 victory over the Vikings.

Mike Hogan

Lewan Injured Late in First Quarter

The three-time Pro Bowler was taken to the locker room with a shoulder injury.

Mike Hogan