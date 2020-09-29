The Latest: Titans' COVID-19 Outbreak

NASHVILLE – Three weeks into the NFL season, all eyes are on the Tennessee Titans – and not for the reasons they would have hoped.

At 3-0, the Titans have been one of the league’s most determined and resilient teams thus far. They have won those three games by a combined six points, each on a Stephen Gostkowski field goal inside the final two minutes.

Tuesday, though, the NFL confirmed that three players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Those results came three days after outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen tested positive and was forced to miss Sunday’s 31-30 victory at Minnesota.

All in-person activities have been suspended indefinitely, and the status of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium, which is to be the first Tennessee game with fans in the stands, is uncertain. In-person activities for the Vikings also have been suspended.

Here is the latest on what is a developing story:

The Titans released a brief statement about the positive tests:

“Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the Covid-19 virus. Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them. We will have more information tomorrow.”

A short time later, the NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement with additional information:

The Vikings released a statement in which they say there have been no positive tests within their team.

The Titans reportedly have been told they will not be able to conduct any in-person activities before Saturday.

The Steelers say they have been told to proceed as if the game will be played.

The NFL continues to say it has no immediate plans to cancel Sunday's scheduled games between the Titans and Steelers and Vikings and Texans.

Commissioner Roger Goodell sends a memo to team executives, in which he said, "This is not unexpected."

Among the contingency plans for Sunday's game is to move it to Monday in order to allow for additional testing and extensive contact tracing.

SI/MMQB senior writer Albert Breer develops a timeline of the critical moments in testing. Among them: Tuesday's positive tests were conducted on Monday and retested for verification of Tuesday morning. All eight were part of the traveling part for Sunday's victory at Minnesota.