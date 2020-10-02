Wide Receivers Latest On COVID List

NASHVILLE – Two more positive tests Friday means two more Tennessee Titans players have been added to the team’s COVID-19 reserve lists.

The franchise announced that wide receiver Adam Humphries and Cameron Batson have been removed from the active roster as a result of their positive tests from Thursday (the results were available Friday).

Humphries (pictured) is tied for the team lead with 15 receptions. Batson is a member of the practice squad who has been added to the active roster for each of the last two contests.

After these latest results, nine players are now on the Titans’ COVID-19 reserve lists. Seven of them are the result of this week’s outbreak. Additionally, six staff members have tested positive for the virus.

This is the fourth consecutive day that at least one player has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

A rundown of the Tennessee Titans players currently on the COVID-19 reserve lists, with the day they were added to those lists in parentheses:

• Isaiah Wilson, T (Sept. 6) – The Titans’ first-round pick in this year’s draft has not been on the active roster at any point during the regular season.

• Greg Mabin, DB (Sept. 24) – The veteran was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 21. He contributed little to the team’s preparation Sunday’s victory at Minnesota.

• DaQuan Jones, NT (Sept. 29) – A fixture in the middle of the defense for five-plus seasons and a team captain, he is a significant presence on more ways than one.

• Beau Brinkley, LS (Sept. 29) – He has been on the roster longer than any player except punter Brett Kern and has played every game since the start of 2012. Coach Mike Vrabel said the team would have to sign someone to replace Brinkley.

• Tommy Hudson, TE (Sept. 29) – An undrafted rookie who spent the entire offseason with the Titans, he has been on the practice squad since the start of the regular season.

• Kamalei Correa, OLB (Sept. 30) – He lost playing time when Jadeveon Clowney signed, but he is a reliable and productive performer for the defense.

• Kristian Fulton, CB (Oct. 1) – He is the only member of this year’s draft class to appear in each of the first three games and the only member of the defense with at least one sack and one interception.

• Adam Humphries, WR (Oct. 2) – He has caught at least four passes in each game and is on pace for 80 receptions, which would be a career-high.

• Cameron Batson, WR (Oct. 2) – Initially a member of the 53-man roster, he was released days later but was brought back on the practice squad, where he has been a valuable part of the depth at that position.