Fullback to be Added to Titans' COVID List

NASHVILLE – Add Khari Blasingame to the list of Tennessee Titans players who have contracted the coronavirus.

The Titans announced Sunday that the second-year fullback would be added to their COVID-19 reserve list on Monday. He will be the ninth player in a week placed on that list and will bring to 11 the number of players currently sidelined by the virus.

According to reports, Blasingame’s positive result came was revealed Sunday as a result of testing conducted a day earlier. Another staff member also tested positive.

In all, 17 members of the organization (nine players, eight staff members) have tested positive this week, and Sunday’s scheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was rescheduled until Sept. 25.

Franchise officials have not identified any of the afflicted staff members other than outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen, whose positive result kicked off the current outbreak and prohibited him from traveling with the team to Minnesota for last Sunday’s 31-30 victory over the Vikings.

Blasingame has appeared in all three games. He has caught one pass for five yards, has not registered a rushing attempt and has played extensively on special teams.

This is the sixth consecutive day that at least one player has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

A rundown of the Tennessee Titans players currently on the COVID-19 reserve lists, with the day they were added to those lists in parentheses:

• Isaiah Wilson, T (Sept. 6) – The Titans’ first-round pick in this year’s draft has not been on the active roster at any point during the regular season.

• Greg Mabin, DB (Sept. 24) – The veteran was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 21. He contributed little to the team’s preparation Sunday’s victory at Minnesota.

• DaQuan Jones, NT (Sept. 29) – A fixture in the middle of the defense for five-plus seasons and a team captain, he is a significant presence on more ways than one.

• Beau Brinkley, LS (Sept. 29) – He has been on the roster longer than any player except punter Brett Kern and has played every game since the start of 2012. Coach Mike Vrabel said the team would have to sign someone to replace Brinkley.

• Tommy Hudson (Sept. 29) – An undrafted rookie who spent the entire offseason with the Titans, he has been on the practice squad since the start of the regular seasn.

• Kamalei Correa (Sept. 30) – He lost playing time when Jadeveon Clowney signed, but he is a reliable and productive performer for the defense.

• Kristian Fulton, CB (Oct. 1) – He is the only member of this year’s draft class to appear in each of the first three games and the only member of the defense with at least one sack and one interception.

• Adam Humphries, WR (Oct. 2) – He has caught at least four passes in each game and is on pace for 80 receptions, which would be a career-high.

• Cameron Batson, WR (Oct. 2) – Initially a member of the 53-man roster, he was released days later but was brought back on the practice squad, where he has been a valuable part of the depth at that position.

• Jeffery Simmons, DL (Oct. 3) – A dominant presence along the defensive line through the first three weeks, he has been a particularly important player in critical moments.

• Khari Blasingame, FB (Oct. 5) – A versatile player poised to for a bigger role in 2020, the second-year player has just one reception through the first three games.