Two Titans DBs Named Top Press Corners
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon is garnering well-deserved recognition across the National Football League for his instrumental role in bolstering the team's struggling secondary from the previous season.
Titans' new defensive coordinator, Dennard Wilson, is set to transform the team's defensive approach. His focus on incorporating more press coverage with the cornerbacks, a strategic defensive tactic often used by assertive teams, is aimed at disrupting the receivers' routes and timing, thereby introducing a new facet to the Titans' defense. As per a recent USA Today's Touchdown Wire article, Wilson has the ideal players to execute this strategy effectively, hinting at the team's potential for success.
USA Today's Doug Farrar recognized L'Jarius Sneed as the top press coverage cornerback. Additionally, Roger McCreary's inclusion at No. 11 underscores his potential and the strength of the Titans' secondary.
"Sneed has established himself as one of the best press defenders in the league, and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo gave him every opportunity to show it off," Farrar wrote. "Last season, Sneed pressed on 393 of his 1,285 snaps, and he gave up 18 catches on 50 press targets for 4.4 yards per reception, four explosive plays, no interceptions, and no touchdowns."
McCreary will likely see lots of action covering slot receivers with the additions of Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie in free agency. Carthon thinks the trio has great potential.
"If you guys know Dennard (Wilson) and what he wants to do, I think the guys that we signed in Chido (Awuzie) and LJ, I think they both fit what he wants to do from a coverage standpoint," Carthon said. "And then having Roger (McCreary) here. Roger's played outside, he's played inside. And so, he fits as well. So, it gives us a legitimate top three out of the gate and we're going to continue to add guys and we're expect guys that were here last year to step up and earn those other spots. But we're bringing in scheme fits for what we're going to do defensively.
Farrar shares similar opinions on the Auburn alum entering his third season in the NFL.
"He was pretty much the only guy in Tennessee's newly-revamped secondary who could press receivers with any positive consistency in 2023, Farrar wrote. McCreary was aligned in press on a team-high 138 of his 946 snaps last season — you can expect that number to double in 2024. When in press, he allowed eight catches on 15 targets for 5.3 yards per reception, one explosive play, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a slew of receivers who were surprised at how well McCreary was able to turn against his team's formerly passive preferences for positive results."
One could argue that Awuzie also could've made the top 13 list, leading to another question: Can the Titans have one of the best secondary in the league?
"That's up for them to decide. We paid a lot of money to get those two guys on the outside," Carthon said. "So, I expect those guys to play really well. But I know one thing is that they'll be coached extremely hard. They'll be really detailed in the way they approach it. So, I expect those guys to play well this year."
