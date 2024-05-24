Giants Emerge as Landing Spot for Titans WR
NASHVILLE — One of the most persistent narratives of this offseason is the Tennessee Titans' continuous interest in retaining wide receiver Treylon Burks, which is often met with another speculative trade proposal for him in various publications. This recurring theme emphasizes the situation's intensity and constant speculation about Burks' future.
Amidst the Titans' consistent affirmation of Burks' role on the team, the addition of Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd raises questions. There's a prevalent belief that the offensive strategy under first-year coach Brian Callahan, led by second-year quarterback Will Levis, might not accommodate everyone, potentially putting Burks in a precarious position.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine believes the Titans should trade Burks to the New York Giants for a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ballentine asserts that Burks would be the fourth option behind DeAndre Hopkins, Ridley, and Boyd, and he could have an easier time finding catches with the Giants.
"Even if Burks is much better than he was last season, it will be hard for him to carve out a role in the new Titans offense," Ballentine wrote. "Last season, he had just 16 receptions for 221 yards in 11 games. A move to another team, like the New York Giants, which is still trying to figure out the receiving corps, would make sense. Going from Levis to Daniel Jones might be a downgrade, but the Giants have a lot of unknowns at wide receiver right now."
The Titans had high hopes for Burks when they picked him 18th in the 2022 draft, but he has yet to meet their expectations. Injuries have been a recurring problem for him, causing him to miss six games in 2022 and another six games in 2023 due to a knee injury and, later, a concussion. As a result, his performance has suffered, with only 16 catches for 221 yards.
"There are many young options the Giants hope will hit big this season," Ballentine said. "Adding Burks would give them another body type with potential in the room. At 6'2", 225 pounds, the former Razorback is much bigger than the likes of Wan'Dale Robinson (5'8", 185) and Jalin Hyatt (6'0", 185). Burks would still have to fight for reps and targets, but the competition would be a lot lighter in New York."
Callahan wants to run a modernized offensive with many chances for receivers to make plays. He believes there will be no issue getting Burks the ball often.
"It doesn't change anything for Treylon as far as what we're expecting from him and what I'm hopeful that he's able to bring to the offense," Callahan said. "So, we communicated that to him and made sure he was aware and it's not about him. It's about making our team better, making our receiving corps more competitive, adding more depth to our team in general."
