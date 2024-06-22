Why Titans Shouldn't Trade Treylon Burks
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks has been thrown around in trade rumors all offseason long, and there's reason behind that.
Burks now finds himself potentially out of the starting lineup after the Titans signed Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd this offseason to team up with DeAndre Hopkins. That puts the third-year pro in some hot water potentially, but the Titans shouldn't be quick to give up on the 2022 first-round pick.
Burks, 24, had massive shoes to fill when he first joined the Titans as the pick Tennessee got in return from the Philadelphia Eagles in the A.J. Brown trade. Since Brown left Tennessee, he's been excellent with the Eagles, even making it to a Super Bowl in his first season with Philadelphia.
The Titans have been on the opposite trajectory with Burks, missing the playoffs in both seasons and plummeting to the bottom of the AFC South standings. Now, there's a completely different regime in place from the one that drafted Burks.
Ran Carthon replaced general manager Jon Robinson last year, while Mike Vrabel was fired after the season with Brian Callahan taking his place.
However, Burks has appeared to impress at OTA's, but it could be an attempt to pique other teams' interest.
"While the Titans were talking up Burks during OTAs, that could be a PR move to help build his trade value," Bleacher Report's Matt Holder writes. "The writing has been on the wall for the Arkansas product when the front office added two wide receivers in free agency, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd."
That being said, Burks is still very young and has at least two years left on his contract. The Titans have the deepest receiving corps in the NFL, so why not keep it that way? While he hasn't lived up to expectations by only catching 49 passes for 665 yards and a touchdown so far in his career, there's still time for a rescue. He deserves to have a year in Callahan's new offense to determine if he's truly made out for the Titans or not.
