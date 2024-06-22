Titans RBs Considered Average in NFL Rankings
The Tennessee Titans running back room looks a little different this year. For the first time since 2015, Derrick Henry won't be on the team, and that means someone else will have to step up.
By signing Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, the Titans gave themselves someone who can easily fill in, but second-year pro Tyjae Spears out of Tulane flashed some promise in his rookie season and he could be one to watch in 2024.
Pro Football Focus writer Trevor Sikkema ranked every backfield in the NFL and placed the Titans at No. 15 on the list.
"Tony Pollard finds himself in Tennessee after struggling to regain his form following a high ankle sprain and a broken leg in the 2022-2023 playoffs. But his 2023 numbers were still solid, including a 4.0 yards per carry average, 1,000-plus rushing yards once again and an 84.7 PFF rushing grade," Sikkema writes. "Pollard and Tyjae Spears will be the one-two combo for the Titans, and it’s a duo with a decently high ceiling after Spears recorded a 0.26 missed tackles forced per attempt average and a 4.6 yards per carry average."
Pollard and Spears have very similar traits, which could either make this combination a boom or a bust. It also makes it unclear as to who will be the true No. 1 back. Either of them could step into the role, as Pollard has the experience, but Spears has the potential.
Henry acted as a bowling ball for the Titans, simply bullying defensive linemen into getting yards, but neither Pollard nor Spears act as such. They are more change-of-pace backs who look to make defenders miss with their speed and juking ability.
Perhaps the Titans could benefit from a yard-eater, but both Pollard and Spears are really good at what they do, which is why they didn't plummet towards the bottom of the list.
If Pollard and Spears can add some pressure to opposing defenses, it opens up the entire offense, where Will Levis has one of the deepest receiving corps in the league to throw to.
