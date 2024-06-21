Titans LB Room Ranked Worst In NFL
Following back-to-back to losing seasons, the Tennessee Titans sought to overhaul their roster on both sides of the ball.
To their credit, they've largely succeeded in that goal. Positions such as receiver and cornerback look to be in significantly better shape than they were thanks to some key additions this offseason. However, there's one position that still seems to be a glaring weakness, and that's inside linebacker.
Azeez Al-Shaair, who led the Titans with 163 total tackles last season, left to sign with the Houston Texans in free agency. The only addition to the group comes in former Los Angeles Chargers first-round pick Kenneth Murray, who was largely a disappointment through his four years in the City of Angels. As for the other middle linebacker spot, it's a competition between Jack Gibbens, Cedric Gray and Otis Reese IV, who have three seasons of experience between them.
With all that in mind, ESPN's Mike Clay recently ranked the Titans' off-ball linebacker group as the worst in the league.
Being named the worst position group in the league is never fun, but with the Titans' holes in the middle of the defense, it becomes hard to argue against that placement.
Still, that's not to say that this group is beyond saving. This new coaching staff has brought renewed optimism to Tennessee, and if defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson and inside linebackers coach Frank Bush can develop these players, then there's no reason why they can't surprise some people this season.
