Washington RB Has Real Shot With Titans
The Tennessee Titans may have a steal on their hands at running back. After losing Derrick Henry to the Baltimore Ravens, the team added Tony Pollard as their starter. But they may have another name to watch in their undrafted rookie class.
Dillon Johnson, out of Washington, was a name to watch coming into the NFL Draft. After meeting with several teams during the pre-draft visit cycle, it was somewhat surprising he didn't get drafted. Eventually, he ended up in Tennessee, and with a new backfield in place, he has a shot at making some noise.
In his final seasons with the Huskies, Johnson rushed for 1,195 yards and 16 touchdowns. Despite multiple injuries popping up during the year, he remained one of the most electric weapons on the offense.
Johnson brings power to a Titans backfield that has speed in Pollard and Tyjae Spears. And without Henry on the offense, it's a missing piece that Tennessee could use in 2024.
Without a proven third running back on the roster, Johnson has an opportunity to make the 53-man roster and be utilized during his rookie season. Pollard is a proven receiving option and Spears is still a developing runner. Johnson could come in as a power member of the backfield with the ability to make big plays from time to time - much like he did in college.
Without the injuries and a better 40-yard dash time (4.68), Johnson likely ends up as a draft pick. Instead, he's fighting from behind as a UDFA. But don't rule out him beating out Hassan Haskins and Julius Chestnut.
