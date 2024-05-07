Titans 53-Man Roster Prediction: Change Is Here
NASHVILLE — Led by general manager Ran Carthon, the Tennessee Titans are undergoing a significant transformation under new coach Brian Callahan.
In free agency, players such as Calvin Ridley, L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, and Tony Pollard have been added. This means that when the 2024 season starts, the team will look very different from its appearance in the 2023 season finale under former coach Mike Vrabel.
The Titans also picked seven players in the 2024 NFL Draft highlighted by JC Latham, T'Vondre Sweat, and Cedric Gray.
The Titans will host rookie minicamp this weekend and we're months away from the season opener so this roster can change. But, let's take a look at the projected 53-man roster.
Quarterback (3)
- Will Levis, Mason Rudolph, Malik Willis
There's no more important storyline for the 2024 season than the performance of Levis. Teams like to try to win big while the quarterback is on his rookie deal meaning the Titans need to know if Levis has game or not. Rudolph is a solid backup, who could keep the car on the road if Levis were to get injured and had to miss games.
Runningback (3)
- Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Hassan Haskins, Julius Chestnut
Pollard and Spears will get the majority of the catches. Also, don't be surprised to see each catch several passes from Levis out of the backfield and in formation.
Wide Receiver (8)
- Calvin Ridley, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Colton Dowell, DeAndre Hopkins, Kyle Philips, Treylon Burks, Jha'Quan Jackson, Kearis Jackson
Ridley and Hopkins should be a dynamic duo. The question for the Titans who will be the third receiver to step up. Burks has an opportunity to show that the Titans made the right choice to draft in the first round.
Tight End (3)
- Chigoziem Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, Thomas Odukoya
Carthon hinted after the draft that the team could sign at least one more tight end. Don't be shocked if this position groups looks like when training camp starts.
Offensive Line (9)
- JC Latham, Peter Skoronski, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Daniel Brunskill, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Leroy Watson, Dillon Radunz, Jaelyn Duncan, Saahdiq Charles
Adding Latham in the draft and Cushenberry were major steps in revamping the Titans offensive line. Last season the Titans struggled to run block and pass protect. If the o-line is better then life gets easier for Levis. If not it could be another losing season.
Defensive Line (5)
- Jeffery Simmons, T'Vondre Sweat, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Keondre Coburn, TK McLendon
Simmons is a star when he's healthy. Sweat has potential to be elite if he stays focused. It'll be interesting to see if Carthon tries to add to this group before training camp.
Edge Rushers (4)
- Harold Landry III, Arden Key, Rashad Weaver, Jaylen Harrell
Harrell is an interesting prospect as a late-round pick. He's talented enough to work his way into the rotation this season.
Linebackers (5)
- Kenneth Murray II, Cedric Gray, Otis Reese IV, Jack Gibbens, James Williams
Murray is an underrated free agency signing. Gray is a classic tackling machine and could see lots of playing time as a rookie.
Cornerbacks (5)
- L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, Roger McCreary, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Eric Garror
Sneed, Awuzie, and McCreary have the potential to be one of the best starting corner groups in the league this season. Brownlee might end up being a steal in the draft. The question is, does the team have enough room to carry Caleb Farley, whom the team recently declined his fifth-year option?
Safeties (5)
- Amani Hooker, Elijah Molden,Matthew Jackson, Shyheim Carter, James Williams
This is another group that Carthon said could see some upgrades before camp.
Special Teams (3)
- Ryan Stonehouse, Nick Folk, Morgan Cox
The only concern here is if Stonehouse will be ready for the season since he suffered an injury last year. If he's good the Titans should have one of the better specialist groups around.
