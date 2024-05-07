Report: Titans Sign Former Bengals WR Tyler Boyd
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is likely smiling after Titans general manager Ran Carthon's latest move.
A source confirmed to AllTitans.com that ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that the Titans agreed to a one-year contract with former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd for $4.5 million.
The contract reunites Boyd with his new Titans head coach Brian Callahan. Boyd spent his entire eight year career with the Bengals.
Boyd had a total of 67 catches for 667 yards and managed to score two touchdowns during the 2023 season. Unfortunately, his average of 39.2 yards per game was the lowest he has had since the 2017 season, and his 10.0 yards per reception was a personal record low. Despite this, Boyd has achieved impressive statistics throughout his career with the Bengals, ranking fourth in all-time receptions with 513 and seventh in receiving yards with 6,000.
Signing Boyd could mean the Titans are ready to move from 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks, who's struggled to maintain consistency since joining the team. The Titans signed Calvin Ridley earlier in the offseason and already have DeAndre Hopkins. The trio of Ridley, Hopkins, and Boyd could cause trouble for opposing defenses.
