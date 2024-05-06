DeAndre Hopkins Hints at Future With Titans
It doesn't look like the Tennessee Titans will be looking for a DeAndre Hopkins replacement anytime soon. The superstar wide receiver posted a comment on Instagram that has everyone believing he's not leaving town until his NFL career is over.
Hopkins replied to an Instagram comment about Tennessee, saying, "I'm riding w[ith] yall boys till the wheels fall off." The reply was taken as him saying he's not looking to leave the Titans for the remainder of his career and plans to retire in Tennessee.
The three-time First-Team All-Pro is only signed in Tennessee until the end of the 2024 season. He could remain on the roster moving forward, but he'd need to sign a new deal. With Calvin Ridley joining the mix this spring, there are questions about whether or not the Titans will be able to afford Hopkins for another contract. That being said, you can't rule out a "hometown" discount.
Hopkins will be 32 by the start of the season and is coming off his seventh 1,000-yard season. He also added seven touchdowns to his career total last year.
With Ridley, Treylon Burks and potentially another addition such as Tyler Boyd or Zay Jones, the Titans may not have a major need for wide receiver. But if Hopkins wants to stay, and the Titans can afford it, it's tough to imagine it not working out for both sides.
