Titans Waive Second-Year DT
NASHVILLE — Another day, another roster move for the Tennessee Titans.
On Tuesday, the Titans announced that the team waived defensive lineman Shakel Brown. The Titans signed Brown last May as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire season on Injured Reserve after getting hurt in a preseason game against the Chicago Bears.
Brown played for Troy for three seasons, from 2020 to 2022, and appeared in 29 games, with five of them being starts. In his time at Troy, he had 58 career tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. Prior to attending Troy, he also went to Itawamba Community College and Highlands Community College as a freshman.
Brown was participating in the Titans offseason program before getting released. Tennessee's will lean on Jeffrey Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat as their inside options this season and will be looking for depth pieces to find their home behind them on teh 53-man roster during training camp.
