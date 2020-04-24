Vikings Select LSU WR Justin Jefferson With 22nd Pick in 2020 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings have selected LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

There had been rumors about the Vikings moving up or down with this pick. Rick Spielman fielded calls, but wound up staying put and taking a replacement for Stefon Diggs with the pick they got by trading him to the Bills in March.

Jefferson is a polished route-runner and great athlete at the receiver position. He's got good size and length at 6'1", 202 pounds, and ran a 4.43-second 40 at the combine. Jefferson also has the explosiveness to go up and get the ball in the air.

A former two-star recruit, Jefferson barely played as a freshman at LSU. He broke out with 875 yards and six touchdown catches as a sophomore, and then exploded with 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns last season on the Tigers' national championship team. Jefferson projects best as a slot receiver at the next level but has the size and speed to play on the outside if he improves his releases against press coverage.

Jefferson joins Adam Thielen, Tajae Sharpe, and Olabisi Johnson in the Vikings' receiver room.

Following the pick of Jefferson, the Vikings traded down from pick 25 to pick 31. They send the 25th pick to the 49ers for 31, 117 (fourth round) and 176 (fifth).

The Vikings now have 14 total picks throughout this three-day draft. They are listed below.

Thursday, April 23rd

Round 1, Pick 22 (via BUF): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Round 1, Pick 31 (via SF)

Friday, April 24th

Round 2, Pick 58

Round 3, Pick 89

Round 3, Pick 105 (compensatory)

Saturday, April 25th

Round 4, Pick 117 (via SF)

Round 4, Pick 132

Round 5, Pick 155 (via BUF)

Round 5, Pick 176 (via SF)

Round 6, Pick 201 (via BUF)

Round 6, Pick 205

Round 7, Pick 219

Round 7, Pick 249 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 253 (compensatory)

We'll have complete coverage of the Vikings' draft all weekend long.

