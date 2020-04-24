Vikings Select TCU Cornerback Jeff Gladney With 31st Pick in 2020 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings have selected TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney with the 31st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Gladney joins LSU receiver Justin Jefferson, who the Vikings took at No. 22, as the team's pair of first round picks on Thursday night.

After taking a receiver at 22, it made sense for the Vikings to focus on either corner or offensive tackle with their next pick. They made a trade with the 49ers, landing a fourth-round pick (No. 117 overall) and a fifth-rounder (176) to move back six spots to 31, and still added a player they really like.

Gladney is a physical, intelligent corner with great ball skills. He's slightly undersized as an outside corner at 5'10", but makes up for it with his strength, coverage ability, and playmaking instincts. This marks the second time in three years that the Vikings have taken a 5'10" corner in the first round, after drafting Mike Hughes 30th overall in 2018.

After redshirting in 2015, Gladney started 44 games over the past four years for TCU. Over the past three years, he recorded five interceptions, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 31 pass breakups. Gladney has the fluid movement ability to thrive in man coverage and the versatility to play both inside and outside.

The Vikings still have 12 more picks to work with over the next two days. They're listed below.

Thursday, April 23rd

Round 1, Pick 22 (via BUF): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Round 1, Pick 31 (via SF): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Friday, April 24th

Round 2, Pick 58

Round 3, Pick 89

Round 3, Pick 105 (compensatory)

Saturday, April 25th

Round 4, Pick 132

Round 5, Pick 155 (via BUF)

Round 6, Pick 201 (via BUF)

Round 7, Pick 219

Round 7, Pick 249 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 253 (compensatory)

