Report: Injury or major McCarthy regression only way Vikings consider Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers playing in Vikings purple and gold in 2025 doesn't appear to be written in the stars, but as long as he remains unsigned and not retired, there's apparently chance.
That said, the odds appears to be lower than ever. How much of a long shot? Well, according to longtime Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert, J.J. McCarthy would have to devolve significantly for the Rodgers outcome to have any shot at happening.
"McCarthy would have to demonstrate overwhelming evidence this spring that he will not be ready to play this season, either because of an injury or a complete reversal of the skills and aptitude he demonstrated during his short time in training camp last summer," Seifert wrote for ESPN.
"Consider Rodgers a break-the-glass option in case of an emergency. Otherwise, the Vikings are committed to their plan of getting McCarthy onto the field for the 2025 season."
At this point, all signs point to McCarthy as QB1 in 2025.
Ian Rapoport said the Vikings don't have to proclaim McCarthy as the starter because, "we know" he's the guy. Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has said McCarthy has met the bar, and the most notable nod of approval for McCarthy was earlier this week when head coach Kevin O'Connell flat-out said he hopes McCarthy is the starting QB in Week 1.
Rodgers, meanwhile, seems bound for Pittsburgh. He's worked out with wide receiver DK Metcalf and Steelers owner Art Rooney said Monday at the annual league meetings in Palm Beach, Florida that he's optimistic that Rodgers will sign.