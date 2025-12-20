Vikings assistant reportedly leaving for Cal defensive coordinator role

Vikings safeties coach Michael Hutchings is reportedly leaving the organization to take the vacant defensive coordinator role at Cal, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Hutchings is in his third season with the team, his second as the team's safeties coach. He originally joined the Vikings' coaching staff as the assistant defensive backs coach in 2023.

During his first season as the Vikings' safety coach in 2024, he oversaw a group that was a key part of the team's defensive success. Veteran safety Harrison Smith recorded three interceptions and a sack during the 2024 season, and Josh Metellus continued his development into one of the league's better safeties, recording 103 total tackles, two interceptions, and forcing a fumble.

Meanwhile, Cam Bynum recorded 96 total tackles, three interceptions, and a pair of fumble recoveries. Bynum used that success to ink a four-year, $60 million contract with the Colts the following offseason.

It is unclear when Hutchings will vacate his duties with the Vikings. Minnesota has been eliminated from contention and has just three games left in the season, beginning with Sunday's game in New York against the Giants.

Before joining the Vikings, Hutchings served as the outside linebackers coach for Western Kentucky during the 2022 season. He also had stops at Oregon and USC in various coaching roles.

In taking the Cal job, Hutching returns to an area he knows well. He played four years at USC as a linebacker from 2013 to 2016. In his four years, Hutchings registered 118 total tackles, three sacks, and one interception. Before playing collegiately, Hutching starred at high school powerhouse De La Salle High School, where he was a four-star prospect.

