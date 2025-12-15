'It was coming in hot': Justin Jefferson mad at himself over dropped TD

It's obvious that Justin Jefferson and J.J. McCarthy have yet to develop the rhythm and chemistry that Jefferson had with previous Vikings quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold, but their evolution together would've looked a lot further along had it not been for two missed touchdown opportunities during Minnesota's 34-26 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.

McCarthy fired a dart to Jefferson in the back of the end zone for a touchdown that was taken away by an illegal formation penalty in the first half, and in the second half, Jefferson had a perfectly thrown pass go through his hands in the corner of the end zone. How did Jefferson, one of the most sure-handed players in the league, not catch it?

"It was coming in hot, for sure," Jefferson said while laughing after the game. "We all know J.J. knows how to throw the ball, and he knows how to get it to that spot. It was a great throw, great spot. You know, of course, I wasn't expecting that much heat on the ball, but that's definitely never an excuse. I always got to catch those types of balls."

So much for all that talk about McCarthy not having a strong arm, eh, Colin Cowherd?

Jefferson had two catches for 22 yards, but his night could've been a lot bigger. Not only could he have had two short touchdown receptions, but McCarthy overthrew him when he was wide open going across the middle of the field, and Jefferson couldn't haul in a contested play down the sideline when McCarthy put a ball between his numbers.

For the season, Jefferson has 66 catches for 832 yards and two touchdowns. He has just two 100-yard games and none since Oct. 5, and he's totaled six receptions for 37 yards and no touchdowns in his last three games. Despite the struggle, he spoke with optimism on Sunday night.

"It's one of those seasons. The adversity, difficult things going on, some stuff not really falling our way. But for this group to still stick with each other, to still go out there and fight, it goes to show you this group is very, very special," he said.

He's also proud that he hasn't let his frustration get the best of him most of the time.

"I'm proud of myself to not showing the frustration, not really showing my emotions out there on the field, and just really being the leader that I am, being the captain that I am," Jefferson said. "I know so many people are looking at me and really waiting for my reaction, and waiting for me to show my emotions. I'm proud of myself to being patient, sticking with the game plan, sticking with the guys that we have on this team, and just being myself."

Jefferson is 168 yards from his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season to begin his career, and he has three weeks to do it, starting in Week 16 this Sunday at the New York Giants.

