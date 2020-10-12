SI.com
Inside The Vikings
Vikings vs. Seahawks Live Score Updates, Discussion

Will Ragatz

Can the Vikings shock the world and pull off a major upset in Seattle? We're about to find out.

Join us in the comment section below as the game unfolds. Make sure to refresh the page for live updates.

Here's everything you need to get ready for the game.

Will's pick: Seahawks 38, Vikings 35

I've been impressed with the Vikings' offense over the past two weeks, particularly when it comes to the emergence of rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson. He looks like the real deal and could be in for another impressive performance on Sunday Night Football. Like most people, I think this is going to be a shootout considering what we've seen from these two defenses. I just trust Wilson more than Kirk Cousins to get the job done late in a close game.

Last week's pick: Texans 34, Vikings 24. Season record: 2-2

Follow me on Twitter for additional commentary throughout the game.

Live Updates

First Quarter

3:46: The Vikings get a stop on their first defensive possession, with Ifeadi Odenigbo taking down Russell Wilson for his first sack of the season. Great coverage down the field. The offense is coming back out but is pinned at their own 2 after a great punt.

Vikings 7, Seahawks 0

8:52: The Vikings get on the board first with an impressive opening drive. Kirk Cousins completed passes to four different receivers, including finding Justin Jefferson on fourth down. Dalvin Cook goes in virtually untouched for his seventh rushing TD of the year.

Comments (5)
No. 1-5
Skol Squad
Skol Squad

When was the last time we had a lead after the 1st quarter in Seattle?

Skol Squad
Skol Squad

Very impressive first drive!

Will Ragatz
Will Ragatz

Editor

That was a hell of an opening drive

Kleinsasser40
Kleinsasser40

Playing against dalvin in fantasy today...

Kleinsasser40
Kleinsasser40

Seeing the Seahawks with a terrible defense just doesn't seem right

