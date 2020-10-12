Vikings vs. Seahawks Live Score Updates, Discussion
Will Ragatz
Can the Vikings shock the world and pull off a major upset in Seattle? We're about to find out.
Join us in the comment section below as the game unfolds. Make sure to refresh the page for live updates. To comment, you'll need to create an account, which you can do for free by going to the homepage and clicking follow on the top-right of the screen.
Here's everything you need to get ready for the game.
Will's pick: Seahawks 38, Vikings 35
I've been impressed with the Vikings' offense over the past two weeks, particularly when it comes to the emergence of rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson. He looks like the real deal and could be in for another impressive performance on Sunday Night Football. Like most people, I think this is going to be a shootout considering what we've seen from these two defenses. I just trust Wilson more than Kirk Cousins to get the job done late in a close game.
Last week's pick: Texans 34, Vikings 24. Season record: 2-2
Follow me on Twitter for additional commentary throughout the game.
Live Updates
First Quarter
3:46: The Vikings get a stop on their first defensive possession, with Ifeadi Odenigbo taking down Russell Wilson for his first sack of the season. Great coverage down the field. The offense is coming back out but is pinned at their own 2 after a great punt.
Vikings 7, Seahawks 0
8:52: The Vikings get on the board first with an impressive opening drive. Kirk Cousins completed passes to four different receivers, including finding Justin Jefferson on fourth down. Dalvin Cook goes in virtually untouched for his seventh rushing TD of the year.