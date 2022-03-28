Frank Reich On Carson Wentz In Washington: 'I Know He's Going To Succeed'

Frank Reich believes the Washington Commanders are a good fit for his former quarterback.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich developed a strong relationship with Carson Wentz during their time together.

It began when Reich was the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles when they drafted Wentz with the second-overall pick in 2016. When Reich went to the Colts, he was a main cog in getting Wentz to Indianapolis.

After just one year together with the Colts, Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders and his former coach believes he will be just fine.

"There’s nobody who will support him more and believes he’s going to succeed," Reich told NFL Network during a recent interview. "I think Washington is a great fit for him and I wish him all the best.”

During his one year with the Colts, Wentz threw for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Indianapolis missed the postseason after losing a Week 17, win-and-in matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wentz landed a large percentage of the blame being the quarterback and carrying a cap hit of $21 million.

Reich does not believe it is fair for Wentz to be the scapegoat of last season.

"It was just one of those things. You thought it was going to be a storybook finish where we kind of get reunited and he can kind of relaunch his career in a new place and that didn’t work out. That’s life sometimes. It’s hard. It’s hard, personally. As a coach, you get close to all the players and obviously at the quarterback position and because of my history with him."

The Commanders were aggressive in their pursuit of a quarterback this offseason. After it was unable to get a deal done with the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson, Washington set sights on Wentz. Now, he will lead the Commanders into a season where they have a light schedule and hope to qualify for the postseason.

Wentz and Reich may have separated twice now but there is no bad blood coming from the coach.

“I love Carson. He's a brother to me," Reich said. "I’ll always love him, always pull for him,” Reich said. “I know he’s going to succeed. I believe a lot in him."