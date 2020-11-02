Top 3 Expectations for Washington Football Team - Offense

ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Football Team enjoyed Halloween weekend off before preparation begins for the New York Giants and the second-half plus of the 2020 season.

The offense finally showed some signs of life in the last two games but overall, according to both NFL ranking and The Eye Test, it's still a bad unit.

Here's what you should hope for and what they need to do with the rock for success.

1. Run the ball:

They weren't good at it or dedicated enough to it in the first six games, but all of a sudden - they woke up and realized the entire key to their offense (and any offense) against Dallas.

In the win over the Cowboys, Washington ran 39 times for 208 yards.

Now - they're averaging 100.1 rushing yards per game and 3.89 rushing yards per play (26th).

Before Dallas, they were at 82.2 rushing yards per game and 3.5 per carry.

Nobody expects or even needs what happened against the Cowboy, but if they can get 120 yards per game, that's good enough.

2. Third-Down Prowess:

The last two weeks have been phenomenal by Washington standards.... 17-of-30 on the money down - that's 56.6% in the last two full games under Kyle Allen.

READ MORE: Source: Washington Open To Trading QB Dwayne Haskins

READ MORE: NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Kerrigan Wants Out Of Washington

Before that, with mostly Dwayne Haskins starting (but including the Rams game in which Allen started and Alex Smith replaced him), Washington was 20-of-67 or 29.8%.

You're not going to be 50%-plus ... but if Washington can be around 41% or 42%, you take that and run.

3. Developing a second receiver:

Coming into the year, we hoped a compliment to Terry McLaurin would emerge. ... maybe a guy like Steven Sims from the slot with his explosive speed expanding to outside routes.

That hasn't happened because of injury - and for the 2020 season, it might never happen. Same for Antonio Gandy-Golden (hamstring) and Kelvin Harmon (ACL). Cody Latimer was a problem and was released.

Dontrelle Inman is a journeyman at best, and Isaiah Wright (shoulder) seems more like a possession guy than someone with sizzle.

READ MORE: John Ross III Should Be a Target

Washington doesn't have anyone right now on the roster and that's why we propose they seriously consider acquiring Cincy's John Ross III for his high-end potential and low-risk cost. Such a move would actually help in two of these three "top-three expectation'' areas.