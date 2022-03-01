Should Commanders Sign Veteran QB or Draft Rookie?

Somehow, some way, the Washington Commanders will be upgrading at quarterback. That could come in free agency or the draft, but expect at least one more passer to be added to coach Ron Rivera's roster this offseason.

What is the best plan of attack for Washington? Should it address the need by perhaps overpaying or giving up draft capital for a name like the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson or the San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo? Should the team start fresh with a younger name?

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah held his annual pre-combine press conference and spoke of Washington's challenge. He believes the Commanders could be in trouble if they look to the draft in large part due to the limited "wow" factor available.

"Think about Ron Rivera, where he's at in his career, and look at some of the pieces on this roster and I'm just wondering if they end up trying to go the veteran route," Jeremiah said via Zoom on Friday.

In Jeremiah's latest mock draft, the Commanders find their long-term replacement for Pro Bowl guard and impending free agent Brandon Scherff with Kenyon Green from Texas A&M. Green started three seasons on the Aggies' offensive line and was an All-American during his sophomore season.

Jeremiah believes of all the interior offensive linemen in play at No. 11, Green gives Washington the best chance to get better faster.

"He's the best interior lineman in the draft who's got some real power, some real strength," Jeremiah said. "He can anchor down in pass pro."

If Washington were to pass on a quarterback this early, it likely means that it addressed the need for a new QB in free agency. The question now comes to what is the asking price for the new face of the offense?

In any deal for Watson, the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers or the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson, the No. 11 pick would likely have to be in play. If Jeremiah believes that Washington will keep its pick, that likely means the Commanders added someone such as Garoppolo or former Denver Broncos starter Teddy Bridgewater.

The value of a young quarterback will always drive up the draft stock, but one team must be willing to pull the trigger early. Jeremiah said he was fascinated to see which QB-needy club will be the one to bite the bullet and make the move in starting the run on young passers early.

"I don't have one with a top-10 grade," Jeremiah said. "I'm curious to see who the first team is that says 'OK, we're all in' on one of these guys."