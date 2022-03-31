NFL Draft: Should Washington Trade Down From No. 11?
While the Washington Commanders hold the 11th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they have a lot of holes to fill on offense and defense that one first-round pick can't solve.
With the addition of quarterback Carson Wentz and cutting veterans Ereck Flowers, Matt Ioannidis and Landon Collins, coach Ron Rivera was asked at the NFL's annual meetings on Tuesday if trading down in the draft is a possibility.
"It does at [number] 11, most certainly." Rivera said.
The third-year Washington head coach still didn't hold back about the possibility of drafting a quarterback.
"We feel very good about that combination [Wentz and Taylor Heinicke] right now," Rivera said. "But we have to take a long look at the potential future, and it could be a guy that's four, five, six years down the line."
If the Commanders trade down for a quarterback, the more likely options are North Carolina's Sam Howell and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder. Howell and Ridder's Pro Day's were one of the few that Rivera showed up to.
The list of needs doesn't stop there. Washington could use more help in the wide receiver, linebacker, cornerback, safety, and offensive line room.
Washington general manager Martin Mayhew said he doesn't feel any additional pressure for the upcoming season.
"There's always pressure to go out and win every single game. That's the expectation," Mayhew said at the NFL's annual meetings on Tuesday.
"We're in this thing to win. We're always in it to win it. Every team is in the same situation as far as pressure."
The draft will be here before you know it, with less than a month to the big day.