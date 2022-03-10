Landon Collins Cut: Is Safety The New Priority For Commanders?

With Landon Collins now a free agent, will the Washington Commanders be in the market for a safety?

Washington Commanders safety Landon Collins knew he was going to have a pay cut this offseason. After the trade for quarterback Carson Wentz, the writing was on the wall.

It was announced Thursday that Collins is expected to be released by Washington to free up more cap space. With three years left on his initial six-year deal, the Commanders will save $6.6 million against the cap, but will have $9.6 million in dead money off his $16.2 million salary.

Now that Collins is off the roster, does safety become a need for the Commanders? There's reasons to think it could be in play, but also reasons to say that the position is content for now.

Last season, Washington played Collins in a hybrid safety/linebacker role. When asked to play in more coverage, the Commanders defense struggled. According to ESPN's Stats and Info, Washington ranked ranked 32nd in scoring and 31st in total yards.

Once Collins moved to the linebacker spot, the Commanders improved. In the final six games, Washington's defense ranked ninth in points and fourth in yards. Collins also improved his overall numbers improved. He recorded three sacks and a pair of interceptions.

"We had a nice four game stretch where you really saw the communication of our veteran leadership really stepping up," Washington coach Ron Rivera said at the Combine of his defense. "We got a chance to watch those guy play together and really feel like we were getting it and putting it into play."

Kam Curl is expected to remain at one safety position. Washington general manager Martin Mayhew and Rivera have expressed interest in re-signing Bobby McCain, who started 16 games last season at both free safety and nickel corner.

McCain exceeded expectations after being released by the Miami Dolphins. He tallied a career-best 63 tackles, nine pass breakups and four interceptions on the backend of coverage.

"The important thing’s going to be: Can we come up with a number that makes sense for everybody involved and how does that fit into the puzzle of putting our football team together?” Mayhew said.

If McCain leaves, there's a conversation that will be had for addressing the safety concerns in the draft. Curl, who has taken reps at both safety spots, could play either position after productive numbers in 2021. If Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio see him more as a free safety, keep an eye on Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton at No. 11.

Hamilton has been billed by many as one of the top prospects of the class. The value of his position, however, has made it hard to pinpoint where he will be selected. The 6-4 defender has been mocked everywhere from No. 3 to the Houston Texans to No. 15 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Would No. 11 be the falling point?

After posting a 4.59 40 time, Hamilton likely is better used at strong safety thanks to his run-stopping ability. Should the Commanders view Curl better on the strong side, they likely would look in a different direction early.

The safety class as a whole has potential. Players like Penn State's Jaquan Brisker, Georgia's Lewis Cine and Michigan's Daxton Hill are expected to be interchangeable and Day 1 contributors. They also should be available after the first 32 picks.

Collins' release doesn't change the need for safety. It does, however, put a priority on Rivera and Mayhew to decide if McCain will return for his second season, thus negating talks of using a draft pick on the position.