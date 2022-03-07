Reactions About Kyle Hamilton's Combine Performance

A lot has been made of former Notre Dame star Kyle Hamilton’s performance at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

The focus wasn’t so much on the jumps - which were elite. Neither was it on the field work - which looked remarkable for a safety his size. Instead, the only talking was his 4.59 forty yard dash, which was considerably slower than rumors that were floating out there.

Leaving combine week, Hamilton is still viewed as a winner for a multitude of reasons. Several media members echo the sentiment, viewing the 6-4 220 safety as an elite prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

CBS Sports put out a sequence of post combine analysis, beginning with a “Winners and Losers” piece following the defensive back showing. Jeff Kerr was very complimentary for what Hamilton was about to accomplish in Indianapolis, coining him as a big winner of the day:

“Kyle Hamilton's measurements are similar to an impact rookie from the 2020 season -- Jeremy Chinn. Hamilton was 1 1/4 inches taller than Chinn (Hamilton is 6-foot-4 1/4), but they both come in with similar weights (220 for Hamilton and 221 for Chinn). The top safety prospect in the draft, Hamilton has the looks of a perennial Pro Bowler.”

Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports doubled down in his post combine mock draft, having the former Notre Dame star come off the board with the fourth overall selection to the New York Jets. Here’s what Stackpole had to say about Hamilton’s potential fit with the Jets:

“Hamilton is a much different player than Jamal Adams; Jets fans need to understand that when reacting to the possibility of their team taking the jack-of-all-trades prospect out of Notre Dame. New York finished dead last in total defense a year ago, and Hamilton is a player who can boost every level of the unit.”

Hamilton would be a welcomed addition to Robert Salah’s defense, impacting everyone around him from day one. Fans are sure to have uncomfortable flashbacks of Jamal Adams but don’t make that mistake. Hamilton and Adams are very different players.

The optimism for Hamilton’s prospects leaving Indianapolis was shred by the Draft Network’s latest mock draft. The author, Kyle Crabbs, had this to say about Hamilton... who he has coming off the board with the third pick to the Houston Texans.

“While Hutchinson is the most well-rounded pass rusher, I think Hamilton is the best overall player. And for a team like the Texans, who are essentially a blank slate as an organization, now is not the time to get bogged down in the details of "positional value." This is a prime #DraftGoodPlayers spot—and for my money, you won't find one better overall than Hamilton.”

There will be some who are going to overthink Kyle Hamilton and the positional value for a safety on the next level. Hamilton has shown us, however, that this type of athlete does not come around very often. He’s a special prospect who is going to go early.

