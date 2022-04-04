A.J. Brown Trade: Can Washington Pair Star With Terry McLaurin?

The Washington Commanders might have a chance to build an elite duo on the outside.

The 2019 NFL Draft was full of talented pass catchers that have already made names for themselves.

Can the Washington Commanders potentially add a second elite wide receiver from that class? This offseason, anything is possible.

Terry McLaurin © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports Carson Wentz Patrick Smith/Getty Images Curtis Samuel

The NFL has already seen two blockbuster deals involving wide receivers -- Davante Adams to Las Vegas and Tyreek Hill to Miami. The Tennessee Titans might be flirting with the idea of moving A.J. Brown and Washington could have their eyes on him.

Brown would join Terry McLaurin, who is another standout from the 2019 class. With Carson Wentz under center, the Commanders should be looking to add as many weapons as possible.

McLaurin and Washington are expected to discuss a contract extension following the 2022 NFL Draft, where the Commanders have the 11th pick. They have been linked to some receivers in this slot but why not take a chance on Brown after three dynamic years in the league?

The question is, can Washington find room to pay both receivers?

McLaurin has a chance to get around $20 million per year after two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Brown is in a similar board, totaling at least 1,000 yards in his first two years in the league. In 2021, Brown finished with 869 yards and five touchdowns.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images Antonio Gibson Garrett Wilson Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images Terry McLaurin (right) and J.D. McKissic (left)

Logan Thomas and Curtis Samuel are expected to enter the summer healthy. Antonio Gibson is a talented running back and of course, McLaurin is a legitimate No. 1 receiver. Washington has a chance to explore options to add another weapon and bring the offense to the next level.

Whether that is in the draft or through a trade is yet to be seen. Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave are top-notch prospects that could be available at the No. 11 pick for Washington.

But it's almost always less risky to take on a proven veteran than a rookie, and Brown has shown that he can consistently contribute week in and week out. So, instead of asking why, maybe the Commanders should be asking, "Why not?"