Avalanche Veteran Brent Burns Set to Join Exclusive NHL Club

While the Colorado Avalanche are facing some uncertainty regarding two of their biggest stars for Saturday night, one of the members of the blue line is preparing to make NHL history.

When the Avalanche take the ice against the Montreal Canadiens, Brent Burns will play his 1,600th regular-season game, according to the NHL stats.

Burns will be just the 14th player in NHL history to reach 1,600 games and only the sixth defenseman to accomplish the feat. He will do so during an away game at Bell Centre.

What might be even more impressive is that he will be playing in his 1,027th consecutive game. That’s the second-longest streak in NHL history. Phil Kellel holds the longest streak at 1,064 consecutive games. Burns could break that yet this season.

Brent Burns Continues Remarkable NHL Career

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Brent Burns Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burns was drafted in the first round of the 2003 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild. He immediately started his NHL career.

Through the years, he has established himself as one of the league’s most productive offensive defensemen. While playing for the San Jose Sharks, he won the Norris Trophy in 2017.

Burns went on to play for the Carolina Hurricanes and then joined the Colorado Avalanche during the 2025-26 season.

The Avalanche took a chance on the aging star, but during his first year he proved that he could still contribute.

He recorded 12 goals and 23 assists for 35 points in 82 games during that season, and what is more impressive is that he finished with a career-best plus-33 rating.

Colorado took immediate notice and rewarded him with a one-year contract extension in June.

Burns will always be remembered for his incredible ability to remain healthy and productive through so many years of a grueling sport.

Saturday evening he will reach a milestone very few players will ever see.

Burns’ Could Become More Important Yet

Colorado Avalanche Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado is facing a lot of uncertainty right now. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon both left the game on Thursday evening against the Ottawa Senators during the second period. Their availability for Saturday’s matchup has now been announced and the news isn’t good, both are out.

The Avalanche also remain without defenseman Josh Manson, who will be out until almost January with an ankle injury.

Given that Makar cannot play, Colorado is going to need other defensemen to step up and take over. Burns will be one of those players.

Head coach Jared Bednar had been making some adjustments to the defensive pairing that seemed to be working. These injuries will require more creativity in the lineup.

Burns’ two decades worth of experience will be crucial in the event that changes are necessary. His veteran presence will play an important role to the team.

Saturday should highlight a career that has been exceptional. Burns will be adding another line to his resume that already includes a Norris Trophy, hundreds of points, and more than two decades in the league.

When he steps on the ice Saturday against Montreal, he will join a very exclusive group in NHL history.