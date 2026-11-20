The Colorado Avalanche are skating back into Ball Arena and will need their home crowd to pick them up. The team is returning from Utah after taking an embarrassing loss to the Mammoth on Wednesday.

Hopefully, the players can leave that behind and come back with something to prove. They should have a fire lit after what happened against Utah. There’s no doubt the loss created even more questions about how they are going to generate offense without Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar on the ice.

To make matters worse, rookie forward Gavin Brindley suffered an upper-body injury that is going to keep him on the sidelines for the game on Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks.

Head coach Jared Bednar is having to rearrange the lineup once again and is reverting back to the unconventional 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Information

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Thursday, November 19, 2026 Puck drop: 7 p.m. MT

7 p.m. MT Location: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado Television: KUSA-9, DTVD-20, Altitude

KUSA-9, DTVD-20, Altitude Streaming: Altitude+

Altitude+ Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM and Altitude Sports Radio App

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup

Colorado Avalanche center Fedor Svechkov Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen — Brock Nelson — Martin Necas

Jaden Schwartz — Nazem Kadri — T.J. Hughes

Gabriel Landeskog — Nicolas Roy — Logan O’Connor

Parker Kelly — Fedor Svechkov

Defensemen

Devon Toews — Sam Malinski

Brett Kulak — Noah Juulsen

Alex Gagne — Brent Burns

Mike Reilly — Additional defenseman

Goaltenders

Scott Wedgewood — Expected starter, not confirmed

Mackenzie Blackwood — Backup if Wedgewood starts

Colorado’s projected lineup includes 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Reilly could make his Avalanche debut, but the final lineup and starting goaltender have not been confirmed.

Avalanche Injury Report

Nathan MacKinnon — lower-body injury

Cale Makar — lower-body injury

Josh Manson — ankle injury

Gavin Brindley — upper-body injury

Zachary L’Heureux — upper-body injury

Avalanche vs. Ducks Pregame Preview

Colorado Avalanche center Brock Nelson Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado is looking to recover. It was a tough loss on Wednesday night and if this team expects to make a run at the Stanley Cup there has never been a better time than to shine right now.

The Avalanche will enter Thursday’s game with a 12-7-3 record. Generating consistent offense is going to be the key to finding a way to win. The loss of MacKinnon and Makar has certainly hurt and created some challenges, but Colorado should have enough depth and certainly enough experience to keep producing.

Brock Nelson, Nazem Kadri, Martin Necas, and Artturi Lehkonen will need to play stronger in order to beat Anaheim.

Colorado Avalanche Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks take the ice with an 11-10-1 record and they are also coming in with a loss. They fell to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday with a score of 8-6. The team has struggled on defense, which gives Colorado a chance to recover and gain some confidence.

But the Avalanche defense better come prepared to contain Cutter Gauthier. He has scored 21 goals in 21 games, and he is coming in hot to Denver with a 10-game goal-scoring streak. He even recorded a hat trick in the matchup against St. Louis.

Should Bednar go with the expected 11 forwards and seven defensemen, Mike Reilly should make his debut with Colorado.

Reilly was claimed off waivers Sunday from Carolina, but the Avalanche hesitated to put him right into the lineup. He was a healthy scratch on Wednesday against Utah. With Brindley going down, the team is being forced to change things up once again.

In the net, Scott Wedgewood is the expected starter, giving Mackenzie Blackwood a break. Wedgewood has struggled to start, going 0-3-2 in his last five starts, but this could be a game where he can regain some confidence, along with the rest of the team.

Anaheim will be putting Lukas Dostal at the other end in the net.

It will be good to be home for Colorado, as they have played much better there than on the road so far this season.

This game is particularly important as the Avalanche won’t play again for nearly a week, and taking another big loss would be devastating.