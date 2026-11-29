The 2026-27 season can be defined by change for the Colorado Avalanche. Just about the time things start going really well, something happens that causes head coach Jared Bednar to have to rearrange the lines.

Saturday evening, Brock Nelson proved that he can provide a very solid answer to the team. He recorded a hat trick and added an assist in the Avalanche’s 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Colorado is now riding a four-game win streak.

The kind of performance Nelson put forward is exactly what the Avalanche need while they work to get their lineup healthy again. The injury report is getting pretty crowded these days: Martin Necas, Nathan MacKinnon, Josh Manson and Zachary Leureux.

Even so, Colorado continues to adjust and find ways to win. Saturday brought the team to 16-7-3, winning five of the last six.

Brock Nelson Delivered

Colorado Avalanche center Brock Nelson Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nelson didn’t wait long on Saturday before he started making a big impact. He was the first to find the net at 8:15 into the first period. He beat San Jose goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic on a two-on-one.

Less than four minutes later, he did it again.

This time, it was rookie T.J. Hughes who provided the opportunity. He intercepted a pass behind the Sharks’ net and then found Nelson alone in front of the goal and ready to score.

Colorado took control early on, but the Sharks didn’t back down. San Jose rallied back and tied the game. Headed into the third period, the score was even at two.

At four minutes into the third, Parker Kelly found a hole and gave Colorado the advantage once again. Nelson finished his hat trick just about three minutes later with some help from Sam Malinski.

With that goal, Nelson reached 50 total goals during his time with Colorado. He’s the third-fastest player in Avalanche history to get to that milestone.

Nelson has been asked to step up in MacKinnon’s absence, and without hesitation, he has answered.

Avalanche Finding Offense in Unexpected Places

Colorado Avalanche right wing T.J. Hughes Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, a hat trick is going to gain the most attention, and Nelson deserves it, but it is also very important to recognize that Colorado seems to be a balanced team getting contributions across the board.

Hughes, who has really been impressive as a rookie, recorded two assists. He’s literally been thrown into the fire, so to speak, with all the injuries, and he has proven to be very valuable.

Kelly scored his sixth goal of the season and reached 100 career NHL points on Saturday.

Jaden Schwartz added a third-period goal, while Artturi Lehkonen added the final blow with an empty-net score to secure the victory late in the game.

The stars are appreciated, and Colorado knows they can count on them when healthy, but the recent success has demonstrated that the depth can rise to the occasion. It also has to be challenging for defenses to decide who might be the most lethal on any given night.

That’s a true advantage.

Colorado Still Has Issues to Address

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s no such thing as a perfect game. There are always concerning moments, and Colorado wasn’t without them on Saturday against the Sharks.

After coming out strong, Colorado allowed the Sharks to come back from a two-goal deficit. Then, once again, after the Avalanche got back to a 4-2 lead, the defense allowed Will Smith to score and got the Sharks back to just one goal away.

Scott Wedgewood finished with 27 saves, of course, including some crucial saves during the third period that helped Colorado maintain the lead.

The defense’s lapses are worth monitoring. It is even more important given that the team is about to head out on a five-game road trip. Over the course of this season, road games and back-to-backs have not been Colorado’s strengths.

Even so, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The Avalanche can carry their momentum into the road trip, where the first stop will be Boston to face the Bruins on Monday.