Boston Bruins On SI

2026-27 Boston Bruins Opponent Preview: Philadelphia Flyers

Boston Bruins On SI is taking a look at every opponent the Bruins are facing in the upcoming season. Next up is the Philadelphia Flyers.

Kim Rankin

Apr 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha (18) skates against Philadelphia Flyers center Trevor Zegras (46) in the third period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha (18) skates against Philadelphia Flyers center Trevor Zegras (46) in the third period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston Bruins On SI is taking a look at each of the Bruins’ opponents this season leading up to the 2026-27 campaign. Next up is the Philadelphia Flyers. 

Last season, the Bruins and Flyers met three times in the regular season with Philadelphia taking the series 2-1. Boston took the first game 6-3 on Jan. 29 and Philadelphia took the final two 3-1 on Feb. 28 and 2-1 in overtime on April 5. 

This season, the two teams will meet three times again in the regular season on Oct. 10, Dec. 20, and March 18 as well as twice in the preseason on Sept. 22 and Sept. 24.

Quick Facts:

Team: Philadelphia Flyers

Home Arena: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pa. 

Conference/Division: Eastern/Metropolitan

General Manager: Daniel Briere

Head Coach: Rick Tocchet

Captain: forward Sean Couturier

Colors: Flyers orange, black, and white

Stanley Cup Championships: 2- 1974, 1975

Minor League Affiliate Teams: Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL) and Reading Royals (ECHL)

2025-26 Stats:

Record: 43-27-12

Points: 98

Standings: No. 3 in Metropolitan Division, No. 8 in Eastern Conference

Stanley Cup Playoffs: No. 3 seed- Defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in four games in the first round; Swept by the Carolina Hurricanes in second round.

Record vs. Bruins: 2-1

Jan. 29: L 6-3
Feb. 28: W 3-1
April 5: W 2-1 (OT)

Offseason Moves:

Additions: forward Nolan Foote, forward Jack Studnicka, forward Danila Klimovich, forward Zach Aston-Reese, defenseman Cam Dineen, forward Noel Acciari, goalie Joseph Woll, defenseman Simon Benoit, forward Ilya Pautov. 

Departures: forward Garnet Hathaway (Florida), goalie Samuel Ersson (Toronto), defenseman Emil Andrae (Toronto), forward Rodrigo Abols (SC Bern, Switzerland), defenseman Noah Juulsen (Colorado), forward Boris Katchouk (Traktor Chelyabinsk, Russia- KHL), forward Lane Pederson (Los Angeles), forward Anthony Richard (HC Fribourg-Gotteron, Switzerland), forward (Lehigh Valley, AHL), defenseman Adam Ginning (Vegas), defenseman Max Guenette (Boston), defenseman Christian Kyrou (Ottawa), forward Tucker Robertson (Bakersfield, AHL), forward Philip Tomasino (Ottawa). 

Extensions/Re-signs: defenseman Hunter McDonald, forward Nikita Grebenkin, defenseman Jamie Drysdale, forward Trevor Zegras, forward Tyson Foerster, goalie Dan Vladar, forward Carl Grundstrom, forward Jacob Gaucher, goalie Aleksei Kolosov. 

Unrestricted Free Agents: forward Oscar Eklind, forward Luke Glendening, forward Karsen Dorwart, defenseman Artem Guryev, forward Brett Harrison.

2026 NHL Draft: defenseman Maksim Sokolovskii (No. 27 overall, 1st round), defenseman Brek Liske (No. 52 overall, 2nd round), goalie Martin Psohlavec (No. 62 overall, 2nd round), goalie Marek Sklenicka (No. 120 overall, 4th round), forward Kent Sauer (No. 136 overall, 5th round), defenseman Max Laatikainen (No. 213 overall, 7th round).

2026-27 Projected Lineup:

Photo Credit: NHL Media (NHLMedia) via X
NHL Media (NHLMedia) via X
Photo Credit: NHL Media (NHLMedia) via X
NHL Media (NHLMedia) via X

Flyers 2026-27 Schedule:

September

Sept. 30: vs. Pittsburgh

October 

Oct. 1: at New Jersey
Oct. 3: vs. Carolina
Oct. 5: at Tampa Bay
Oct. 8: at Ottawa
Oct. 10: at Boston
Oct. 11: vs. Carolina
Oct. 13: vs. Seattle
Oct. 15: at Detroit
Oct. 17: vs. Ottawa
Oct. 19: vs. Colorado
Oct. 21: at Buffalo
Oct. 24: vs. Anaheim
Oct. 27: vs. Columbus
Oct. 28: at Washington

November

Nov. 1: vs. Utah
Nov. 3: vs. Minnesota
Nov. 5: at New York Rangers
Nov. 8: at Calgary
Nov. 9: at Vancouver
Nov. 11: at Edmonton
Nov. 14: at Columbus
Nov. 15: vs. Edmonton
Nov. 17: vs. Buffalo
Nov. 19: at Ottawa
Nov. 21: at Montreal
Nov. 25: at Washington
Nov. 27: vs. Vancouver
Nov. 28: vs. New York Islanders
Nov. 30: at Toronto

December

Dec. 3: vs. New York Islanders
Dec. 5: at Minnesota
Dec. 8: at Winnipeg
Dec. 11: vs. Calgary
Dec. 14: vs. Florida
Dec. 16: vs. New York Rangers
Dec. 18: vs. Detroit
Dec. 20: at Boston
Dec. 21: vs. Columbus
Dec. 27: at Chicago
Dec. 29: at Seattle

January

Jan. 1: at San Jose
Jan. 3: at Anaheim
Jan. 4: at Los Angeles
Jan. 7: vs. Toronto
Jan. 9: at Toronto
Jan. 10: vs. Chicago
Jan. 12: at Nashville
Jan. 15: at Carolina
Jan. 16: vs. Montreal
Jan. 19: at New York Rangers
Jan. 21: vs. Nashville
Jan. 23: vs. New Jersey
Jan. 26: vs. Florida
Jan. 28: vs. Los Angeles
Jan. 30: vs. Winnipeg
Jan. 31: at Pittsburgh

February

Feb. 3: vs. Tampa Bay
Feb. 13: vs. New Jersey
Feb. 15: at St. Louis
Feb. 18: at Dallas
Feb. 20: vs. New York Rangers
Feb. 22: vs. Montreal
Feb. 24: vs. Buffalo
Feb. 26: at New York Islanders
Feb. 27: vs. San Jose

March

March 2: vs. Vegas
March 5: vs. Dallas
March 7: vs. St. Louis
March 9: at Colorado
March 11: at Vegas
March 13: at Utah
March 16: vs. Detroit
March 18: vs. Boston
March 20: at New York Islanders
March 23: at New Jersey
March 25: at Tampa Bay
March 27: at Florida
March 30: vs. Pittsburgh

April

April 1: vs. Washington
April 3: at Pittsburgh
April 5: at Carolina
April 8: at Columbus
April 10: vs. Washington

Games Against Bruins: Oct. 10, Dec. 20, March 18

Other 2026-27 Boston Bruins Opponent Previews:

Opponent 1: New York Rangers

Opponent 2: Winnipeg Jets

Opponent 3: Minnesota Wild

Opponent 4: Ottawa Senators

Opponent 5: Utah Mammoth

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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