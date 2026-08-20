2026-27 Boston Bruins Opponent Preview: Philadelphia Flyers
Boston Bruins On SI is taking a look at each of the Bruins’ opponents this season leading up to the 2026-27 campaign. Next up is the Philadelphia Flyers.
Last season, the Bruins and Flyers met three times in the regular season with Philadelphia taking the series 2-1. Boston took the first game 6-3 on Jan. 29 and Philadelphia took the final two 3-1 on Feb. 28 and 2-1 in overtime on April 5.
This season, the two teams will meet three times again in the regular season on Oct. 10, Dec. 20, and March 18 as well as twice in the preseason on Sept. 22 and Sept. 24.
Quick Facts:
Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Home Arena: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pa.
Conference/Division: Eastern/Metropolitan
General Manager: Daniel Briere
Head Coach: Rick Tocchet
Captain: forward Sean Couturier
Colors: Flyers orange, black, and white
Stanley Cup Championships: 2- 1974, 1975
Minor League Affiliate Teams: Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL) and Reading Royals (ECHL)
2025-26 Stats:
Record: 43-27-12
Points: 98
Standings: No. 3 in Metropolitan Division, No. 8 in Eastern Conference
Stanley Cup Playoffs: No. 3 seed- Defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in four games in the first round; Swept by the Carolina Hurricanes in second round.
Record vs. Bruins: 2-1
Jan. 29: L 6-3
Feb. 28: W 3-1
April 5: W 2-1 (OT)
Offseason Moves:
Additions: forward Nolan Foote, forward Jack Studnicka, forward Danila Klimovich, forward Zach Aston-Reese, defenseman Cam Dineen, forward Noel Acciari, goalie Joseph Woll, defenseman Simon Benoit, forward Ilya Pautov.
Departures: forward Garnet Hathaway (Florida), goalie Samuel Ersson (Toronto), defenseman Emil Andrae (Toronto), forward Rodrigo Abols (SC Bern, Switzerland), defenseman Noah Juulsen (Colorado), forward Boris Katchouk (Traktor Chelyabinsk, Russia- KHL), forward Lane Pederson (Los Angeles), forward Anthony Richard (HC Fribourg-Gotteron, Switzerland), forward (Lehigh Valley, AHL), defenseman Adam Ginning (Vegas), defenseman Max Guenette (Boston), defenseman Christian Kyrou (Ottawa), forward Tucker Robertson (Bakersfield, AHL), forward Philip Tomasino (Ottawa).
Extensions/Re-signs: defenseman Hunter McDonald, forward Nikita Grebenkin, defenseman Jamie Drysdale, forward Trevor Zegras, forward Tyson Foerster, goalie Dan Vladar, forward Carl Grundstrom, forward Jacob Gaucher, goalie Aleksei Kolosov.
Unrestricted Free Agents: forward Oscar Eklind, forward Luke Glendening, forward Karsen Dorwart, defenseman Artem Guryev, forward Brett Harrison.
2026 NHL Draft: defenseman Maksim Sokolovskii (No. 27 overall, 1st round), defenseman Brek Liske (No. 52 overall, 2nd round), goalie Martin Psohlavec (No. 62 overall, 2nd round), goalie Marek Sklenicka (No. 120 overall, 4th round), forward Kent Sauer (No. 136 overall, 5th round), defenseman Max Laatikainen (No. 213 overall, 7th round).
2026-27 Projected Lineup:
Flyers 2026-27 Schedule:
September
Sept. 30: vs. Pittsburgh
October
Oct. 1: at New Jersey
Oct. 3: vs. Carolina
Oct. 5: at Tampa Bay
Oct. 8: at Ottawa
Oct. 10: at Boston
Oct. 11: vs. Carolina
Oct. 13: vs. Seattle
Oct. 15: at Detroit
Oct. 17: vs. Ottawa
Oct. 19: vs. Colorado
Oct. 21: at Buffalo
Oct. 24: vs. Anaheim
Oct. 27: vs. Columbus
Oct. 28: at Washington
November
Nov. 1: vs. Utah
Nov. 3: vs. Minnesota
Nov. 5: at New York Rangers
Nov. 8: at Calgary
Nov. 9: at Vancouver
Nov. 11: at Edmonton
Nov. 14: at Columbus
Nov. 15: vs. Edmonton
Nov. 17: vs. Buffalo
Nov. 19: at Ottawa
Nov. 21: at Montreal
Nov. 25: at Washington
Nov. 27: vs. Vancouver
Nov. 28: vs. New York Islanders
Nov. 30: at Toronto
December
Dec. 3: vs. New York Islanders
Dec. 5: at Minnesota
Dec. 8: at Winnipeg
Dec. 11: vs. Calgary
Dec. 14: vs. Florida
Dec. 16: vs. New York Rangers
Dec. 18: vs. Detroit
Dec. 20: at Boston
Dec. 21: vs. Columbus
Dec. 27: at Chicago
Dec. 29: at Seattle
January
Jan. 1: at San Jose
Jan. 3: at Anaheim
Jan. 4: at Los Angeles
Jan. 7: vs. Toronto
Jan. 9: at Toronto
Jan. 10: vs. Chicago
Jan. 12: at Nashville
Jan. 15: at Carolina
Jan. 16: vs. Montreal
Jan. 19: at New York Rangers
Jan. 21: vs. Nashville
Jan. 23: vs. New Jersey
Jan. 26: vs. Florida
Jan. 28: vs. Los Angeles
Jan. 30: vs. Winnipeg
Jan. 31: at Pittsburgh
February
Feb. 3: vs. Tampa Bay
Feb. 13: vs. New Jersey
Feb. 15: at St. Louis
Feb. 18: at Dallas
Feb. 20: vs. New York Rangers
Feb. 22: vs. Montreal
Feb. 24: vs. Buffalo
Feb. 26: at New York Islanders
Feb. 27: vs. San Jose
March
March 2: vs. Vegas
March 5: vs. Dallas
March 7: vs. St. Louis
March 9: at Colorado
March 11: at Vegas
March 13: at Utah
March 16: vs. Detroit
March 18: vs. Boston
March 20: at New York Islanders
March 23: at New Jersey
March 25: at Tampa Bay
March 27: at Florida
March 30: vs. Pittsburgh
April
April 1: vs. Washington
April 3: at Pittsburgh
April 5: at Carolina
April 8: at Columbus
April 10: vs. Washington
Games Against Bruins: Oct. 10, Dec. 20, March 18
Other 2026-27 Boston Bruins Opponent Previews:
Opponent 1: New York Rangers
Opponent 2: Winnipeg Jets
Opponent 3: Minnesota Wild
Opponent 4: Ottawa Senators
Opponent 5: Utah Mammoth
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