Boston Bruins Activate Forward Matt Poitras

The Boston Bruins have activated forward Matt Poitras.

The news comes just hours after Bruins head coach Marco Sturm confirmed that Poitras and defenseman Frederic Brunet would make their season debuts on Monday night against the Ottawa Senators.

“I just want to see, first of all I want to see his strength and I think just being smart and skate and use those two big boys right beside him,” said Sturm. “So, I think it's a good combination. I think it's going to be good for him. Could get some touches and yeah, just play a simple game and focus on those little things.”

Poitras was placed on injured reserve after suffering a lower-body injury on Sept. 22 during practice.

In 2025-26, he primarily played in Providence where he skated in 69 games and tallied 13 goals and 31 assists for 44 points. He also appeared in three games for Boston and scored one goal for one point.

His goal came in the Bruins’ 6-5 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 1.

During preseason this year, he tallied an assist in Boston’s 3-2 shootout win over the Washington Capitals on Sept. 20.

To make room for Poitras on the roster, the Bruins placed forward Mikey Eyssimont on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Providence.

“He was good,” said Sturm on Poitras’ time in Boston last season. “He was really good. I trusted him anytime. And now he's got to prove it again. So, it's a tough business sometimes putting a guy like Mikey yesterday on waivers, but part of it is Matt and, coming in as a young kid, we want to give him a shot and hopefully he does well.”

The Bruins take on the Senators at 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN.

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