Bruins Announce First Round of Training Camp Roster Moves
After the start of training camp and the Bruins’ first preseason game, the organization has made its first round of roster transactions.
The Bruins are sending Wyatt Bongiovanni, Luke Cavallin, Loke Johansson, Max Lundgren, Navrin Mutter, Tobie Paquette-Bisson, Kalle Vaisanen, and Max Wanner to Providence’s training camp.
The group will join Providence’s original training camp roster which featured 13 players- nine forwards and four defensemen.
Providence’s roster consists of forwards Ben Allison, Maxim Andreev, Robert Cronin, Wyllum Deveaux, Cross Hanas, Ryan McGuire, Nolan Renwick, Ryan Tattle, and Antonio Venuto as well as defensemen Jack Bar, Jaxon Bellamy, Dylan MacKinnon, and Chris Ortiz.
Providence opened its training camp on Monday morning.
In total, the AHL team will play two preseason games against the Springfield Thunderbirds, the first on the road on Friday night and the second at home on Saturday night.
Providence will start its season on Friday, Oct. 2 at home against the Utica Comets.
As for Boston, the Bruins will continue camp and have three more preseason games. The next one will be against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night at TD Garden and the other two will be at Philadelphia on Thursday night and at the Washington Capitals on Friday night.
The Bruins begin their season on Tuesday, Sept. 29 against the New York Rangers at home.
Boston Bruins 2026-27 Schedule:
September 2026
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
1 Sept. 29, 8 p.m., New York Rangers
October
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
2 Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at Winnipeg Jets
3 Oct. 3, 8 p.m., at Minnesota Wild
4 Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Ottawa Senators
5 Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Utah Mammoth
6 Oct. 10, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers
7 Oct. 13, 11 p.m., at San Jose Sharks
8 Oct. 16, 10 p.m., at Anaheim Ducks
9 Oct. 17, 9 p.m., at Los Angeles Kings
10 Oct. 20 , 8 p.m., at Dallas Stars
11 Oct. 22 , 7 p.m., Nashville Predators
12 Oct. 24 , 7 p.m., San Jose Sharks
13 Oct. 27 , 8 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes
14 Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at St. Louis Blues
15 Oct. 31, 1 p.m., Chicago Blackhawks
November
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
16 Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Vegas Golden Knights
17 Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins
18 Nov. 8, 1 p.m., Florida Panthers
19 Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens
20 Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Minnesota Wild
21 Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Kings
22 Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings
23 Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Washington Capitals
24 Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Winnipeg Jets
25 Nov. 27, 1 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs
26 Nov. 29, 5 p.m., Vancouver Canucks
December
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
27 Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Colorado Avalanche
28 Dec. 5, 1 p.m., Detroit Red Wings
29 Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at Florida Panthers
30 Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning
31 Dec. 12, 1 p.m., New Jersey Devils
32 Dec. 13, 1 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes
33 Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Florida Panthers
34 Dec. 17, 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues
35 Dec. 19, noon, at New Jersey Devils
36 Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers
37 Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at New York Islanders
38 Dec. 26, 7 p.m., New York Islanders
39 Dec. 27, 7 p.m., at New Jersey Devils
40 Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Oilers
January 2027
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
41 Jan. 1, 3 p.m., at Chicago Blackhawks
42 Jan. 2, 7 p.m., at Columbus Blue Jackets
43 Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Sabres
44 Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens
45 Jan. 8, 7 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings
46 Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Carolina Hurricanes
47 Jan. 14, 7 p.m., Dallas Stars
48 Jan. 16, 12 p.m., at New York Rangers
49 Jan. 18, 1:30 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning
50 Jan. 20, 9 p.m., at Colorado Avalanche
51 Jan. 22, 10 p.m., at Vegas Golden Knights
52 Jan. 23, 9 p.m., at Utah Mammoth
53 Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
54 Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators
55 Jan. 30, 7 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs
February
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
56 Feb. 10 , 7:30 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs
57 Feb. 13 , 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
58 Feb. 15 , 12:30 p.m., Anaheim Ducks
59 Feb. 17 , 9 p.m., at Calgary Flames
60 Feb. 19 , 8 p.m., at Edmonton Oilers
61 Feb. 21 , 8 p.m., at Vancouver Canucks
62 Feb. 22 , 9:40 p.m., at Seattle Kraken
63 Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Washington Capitals
64 Feb. 27 , noon, Detroit Red Wings
March
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
65 March 3, 7 p.m., at New York Rangers
66 March 4, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators
67 March 6, noon, Pittsburgh Penguins
68 March 8, 7 p.m., Seattle Kraken
69 March 10, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens
70 March 11, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins
71 March 13, 7 p.m., Calgary Flames
72 March 15, 7 p.m., New York Islanders
73 March 18, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia Flyers
74 March 20, 5 p.m., at Nashville Predators
75 March 23, 7 p.m., Buffalo Sabres
76 March 25, 7 p.m., Ottawa Senators
77 March 26, 7 p.m., at Washington Capitals
78 March 30, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens
April
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
79 April 1, 7:30 p.m., at Buffalo Sabres
80 April 3, 3 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning
81 April 5, 7 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs
82 April 7, 7 p.m. at Buffalo Sabres
83 April 8, 7 p.m. at Florida Panthers
84 April 10, 8 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning
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