Through roughly the first quarter of the 2026-27 NHL season, the Boston Bruins sit at 13-6-1 in the ultra-competitive Atlantic Division. Hockey season is very much underway, so what better time to check in on the wide net of Bruins prospects across the world?

Dean Letourneau, Boston College (NCAA)

Starting with the obvious, the 2024 No. 25 pick just keeps trending in the right direction. Letourneau has scored seven goals with six assists in his 11 games for the Eagles. The pick was a massive gamble, and the Bruins heard about it, especially after his first collegiate season.

Now one season removed from 22 goals and 17 assists, the 6-foot-7 forward is well on pace to shatter those numbers. If the junior keeps on this track, it’s a good bet that he’ll be an NHL center in due time.

Most recently, he inexplicably beat the buzzer with his quick-trigger shot against UMass, beating the first-period buzzer by a tenth of a second. He has stayed the course and the Bruins are reaping the benefits of their belief as it stands.

Unreal goal by Dean Letourneau with 1 second left.



This had @ericgallanty and I shocked. @NESN pic.twitter.com/e6pFUse7dM — Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) November 14, 2026

Oscar Olsson, Örebro HK (Sweden)

Sweden is a hotbed for current Bruins prospects, and Olsson is one of the bright Scandinavians on their radar. He is still a very raw talent at 18 years of age, but he’s another big Bruins-style forward at 6-foot-4.

The fourth-round pick in the most recent NHL Entry Draft has scored seven goals next to six assists in six games for Örebro’s U20 team. He is certainly one for the future, and won’t be near the NHL picture any time soon, but he has a chance down the line once he’s got some professional experience under his belt.

Nils Bartholdsson, Rögle BK (Sweden)

Five hours down the road is Bartholdsson, who was picked in the third round of the same draft. He is in a very similar situation as the former, but he’s made the leap up to the first team. The 18-year-old winger fired in seven goals and six assists for the U20’s, but has yet to become a scoring contributor in 12 Swedish Hockey League appearances.

He’s much smaller than Olsson, standing at 5-foot-10. Bartholdsson is also teammates with former Bruins prospect Oskar Jellvik. Swedish hockey will command a close eye from the organization across the next couple years.

Dans Ločmelis, Providence Bruins (AHL)

Of course, the easiest place to locate Boston’s prospects is down in Providence. In terms of prospects living in the AHL at the moment, Ločmelis should get most of the attention. The UMass product has mustered 12 points in the opening 17 games of the season.

He’s also a regular contributor for Latvia, and while he isn’t huge, he typically makes up for it with his grit. The 22-year-old is a prime candidate to make his NHL debut at some point this season if he can prove consistent production.

Yuri Ivanov, MHK Spartak Moskva (Russia)

The lone goaltender of real note in the system is Ivanov, an 18-year-old Russian. The young goalie was widely considered a reach in the second round of last year’s draft at No. 56, but he’s trying to put that narrative to bed.

Spartak Moskva has a first team and a second team, and Ivanov’s time has been split between the two. In his eight games with the first team so far this season, he’s put up an astonishing .953 save percentage and a 1.61 goals against average. He was the second goalie taken off the board in the draft, behind only Tobias Trejbal of the Calgary Flames, via UMass.

Matvei Kotkov, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (Russia)

We’ll keep it in Russia to check out Kotkov, an 18-year-old winger standing at 6-foot flat. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2026 draft, and he’s impressed by featuring solely for Lokomotiv’s first team. The KHL is widely considered the closest league in the world to the skill-level of the NHL, so this is quite significant.

Gathering such experience at this young of an age bodes well for his NHL prospects, especially playing on the third-best team in the league. With the season beginning in early September, Kotkov has amassed six goals and two assists in 25 appearances. He’s another one for the future, but the Bruins will be encouraged by his progression.

Chris Pelosi and Elliott Groenewold, Quinnipiac (NCAA)

Back to the college ranks, the No. 8 Bobcats’ top scorer is a Bruins prospect. Pelosi has seven goals and five assists in the opening 11 games of his junior season. This profile of college player is often bound for the AHL, but if he continues performing for one of the top teams in the country, nothing can be ruled out.

It’s been nothing but success for Pelosi, who scored 18 goals last season as well. He earned the alternate captain tag for this year, and he’s got a fellow Bruins prospect on his blue line. Defenseman Elliott Groenewold has seven assists this season and led all of college hockey in plus-minus by a longshot in 2025-26, at +39.

Will Zellers and Cooper Simpson, North Dakota (NCAA)

Up in North Dakota, there’s another pair of Boston prospects sharing the ice. Originally drafted by the Colorado Avalanche, Zellers was acquired as a part of the deal to bring Casey Mittelstadt in. His eight points led the United States U20 team at the World Juniors last year, with current Bruin James Hagens’ seven closest behind.

The 20-year-old is off to a solid start with four goals and five assists through 11 games. For Simpson, a 2025 third-round pick, it hasn’t been as hot of a start numbers-wise. He’s only a freshman, so three goals and two assists is a good start to his career. Coming off a 34-goal, 40-assist USHL campaign, expectations are high for the winger.

Cole Chandler, Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

Taking a quick dip into the juniors, the 19-year-old Chandler is in great form in the Q. He’s currently carrying a seven-game point streak with him, registering five goals and assists apiece He was drafted in the fifth round in 2025, and though he’s been out for a handful of games, he has collected 16 points early on in the season.

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