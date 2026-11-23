The New York Islanders have made a dizzying amount of changes to their line combinations through the first 22 games of the 2026-27 season.

So, it should come as little surprise that the team is making yet another change ahead of their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. In their most recent game against the Detroit Red Wings, a 3-2 victory, head coach Peter DeBoer shook things up early on, changing his line combinations after the first period.

The trios that he used for the final two frames didn’t even make it to the morning skate ahead of the matchup with the Maple Leafs. One of the players who is going to have a new role is veteran Brayden Schenn.

Early in the season, he settled in as the left winger and veteran presence on a line with center Calum Ritchie and right winger Victor Eklund. When Ritchie went down with an injury, Schenn shifted over to the center spot. While a rotation of sorts developed on the left wing, the veteran showed incredible chemistry with Eklund.

Islanders elevating Mathew Barzal to second-line center

Nov 17, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not looking to break up that duo, DeBoer has elected to shift Schenn back to the left wing, elevating Mathew Barzal to the No. 2 center spot, with Eklund remaining on the right wing. That move was made necessary because of JG Pageau returning to the lineup.

Against the Red Wings, Pageau started as the fourth-line center, with Casey Cizikas and Ondrej Palat as the wingers; Barzal as the third-line center. In the new alignment, players are shifting but moving back to their natural spots.

Cizikas is moving back to the center spot on the fourth line, with Pageau being reinserted as the third-line center. Palat is remaining as the fourth-line left winger, and Anthony Duclair is the right winger. Flanking Pageau on the third line will be Emil Heineman as the left winger and Matias Maccelli as the right winger.

As the Islanders get closer to being 100 percent healthy up front, their lineup looks much more formidable. Having veterans such as Palat and Duclair anchoring the fourth line and capable of providing a scoring punch is a luxury not many teams have.

#Isles morning skate

Holmstrom-Horvat-Palmieri

Schenn-Barzal-Eklund

Heineman-Pageau-Maccelli

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Mayfield rotating in

Sorokin (starter’s net)

Varlamov — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 23, 2026

The extra skater amongst forwards was Mitchell Chaffee. For the defenseman, the extra skater is once again Scott Mayfield.

He looks like he will be a healthy scratch, with Ben Hutton surpassing him in the pecking order along with Matthew Kessel. Those two are the No. 3 defensemen duo, with Ryan Pulock once again absent.

Logan Stanley will join Matthew Schaefer on the top pair, with Adam Pelech and Tony DeAngelo skating together as the second pairing on defense.