Dennis Hildeby Set to Make First Start as a Bolt Against Minnesota

The Tampa Bay Lightning are turning to a new face in net as Dennis Hildeby is set to make his first start as a Bolt against the Minnesota Wild. With the season still in its early stages, Hildeby will have an opportunity to make an immediate impression and show that he can be a reliable option behind Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Hildeby was the first Bolt off the ice in the morning skate and is looking to replace Jonas Johansson as a reliable backup in Tampa Bay.

it appears Dennis Hildeby will make his #Bolts debut tonight as he was the first goalie off of the ice this morning — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) October 8, 2026

Lightning Trade Jonas Johansson to Senators, Dennis Hildeby Takes Over as Backup

Hildeby stands out due to his 6'7 frame and will have big fills to shoe in the Lightning's crease when backing up Andrei Vasilevskiy. Last year, Tampa went 11-10-2 when Vasilevskiy wasn't in the net and the hope is that Hildeby can help the Lightning get some more points for the standings, and potentially be Tampa's future goal tender.

The Lightning acquired 25-year-old Dennis Hildeby when they sent Nick Paul to Toronto, adding a goaltender with plenty of upside to their roster. Hildeby appeared in 20 games for the Maple Leafs last season, posting a 5-7-4 record. Among Toronto goaltenders with at least 20 appearances, he led the group with a 2.86 goals-against average and .914 save percentage.

Hildeby also had a productive season with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, going 10-8-5 with a 2.71 GAA and .898 save percentage. He continued to perform well in the Calder Cup Playoffs, stopping 92.1 percent of the shots he faced across three appearances.

Hildeby appeared in two preseason contests, going 43/48 on saves, good for a 89.5 save percentage. Hildeby will get the advantage of playing behind the Tampa Bay starters and looks to make a good impression.

Fantasy Hockey — Confirmed Starters 🥅 · 7:00 PM ET



Jesper Wallstedt (MIN) — last 5: 3-1-1 · 1.80 GAA · .933 SV%

Dennis Hildeby (TBL) — last 5: 2-2-1 · 2.94 GAA · .910 SV%



Last meeting (Mar 24, 2026): MIN 3 @ TBL 6 pic.twitter.com/yB0wjJg2fL — RotoWire Fantasy Hockey🏒 (@RotoWireNHL) October 8, 2026

So far this season the Lightning are only allowing 2.3 goals per contest, and Hildeby will be put to the test against a Wild team that is averaging 3 goals per night.

Holdeby's first start comes in the last game of Tampa's three game home stand and gives him a good opportunity to prove that the Lightning made the right choice over the Summer when acquiring him.

Should Hildeby prove to be a reliable option in the net for Tampa, that will gave them a lot of flexibility down the road when Andrei Vasilevskiy needs rest.

The Wild provide a strong test for Hildeby and the question now is, will he capitalize?