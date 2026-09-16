Nikita Kucherov Contract Update Revealed
Tampa is home to one of, if not the best players in the National Hockey League. His name is Nikita Kucherov, the NHL's reigning MVP has called Tampa home for his entire 12 year career.
That should be the case for the rest of his time in the NHL. Nikita Kucherov is already one of the Tampa Bay Lightning's all time greats, he has won 3 Art-Ross trophies, 2 MVP's, and is a seven time All-Star.
Kucherov is entering the last year of his contract with the Lightning and can currently sign a deal for up to 7 more season, but that hasn't happened yet.
At the Tampa Bay Lightning's media day, General Manager Julien BriseBois and Nikita Kucherov provided an update.
“Both parties, I know, would have preferred to have the deal done today to be able to put that behind us. We haven't been able to do that. I'm still in touch with his agent. We're going to keep the lines of communication open with the goal remaining to be to get Nikita assigned to a contract that's going to keep him in Tampa for many years to come”- Julien BriseBois
This is the same message that the Lightning put out after the end of this past season, and Kucherov has showed no signs of slowing down, if Tampa wants Kucherov around they are going have to pay him a large sum of money, even if it is a shorter contract. Cole Makar is currently the NHL's highest paid player and he makes $20.4 million dollars a season.
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“What's in my mind? My mind is trying to help the team this year. I control what I can control and I'll do my best with what I can on the ice and that's what I'm focusing on right now and not much more I can say”- Nikita Kucherov
Kucherov has expressed love for the city and organization in the past and has always been a professional with his answers to the media and his play on the ice.
While this doesn't provide much new information it is still good to know that it is on the forefront of the Bolts mind, and simply put, it needs to be. The Lightning already made the mistake by not resigning Steven Stamkos, and Julien BriseBois has acknowledged that, Tampa can't afford to make the same mistake with one of the greatest players of all-time.