Tampa Bay Lightning to Be Without Two Key Players to Start the Season
Injuries are a part of the game and in a physical game like hockey, they are bound to happen. Injuries ruin the continuity that rosters form, they change the approach with lines and their changes, and they stunt player development.
But they are something that showcases a team's depth, and their ability to deal with adversity. It is something that the Tampa Bay Lightning endured last season, and it is much of the reason that Nikita Kucherov and Jon Cooper took home individual awards.
And as the NHL season approached, Lightning General Manager Julien BriseBoise announced that two key players will miss the start of the 2026/2027 season.
Dominic James
James is Tampa's rising star. He is 24 years old and his speed, physicality, and ability to get something going on the Bolts second line were huge for Tampa this past playoffs. James became the first Lightning rookie to score a goal in a Game 7 and the 5th in the team's history to score multiple goals in a playoff series. Tampa has an older roster and James will be an essential part of their success this season and in the future.
Missing the first two weeks isn't huge and James will be back on the ice in no time.
Yanni Gourde
With Gourde being out, the Lightning will be missing out on their third and fourth line centers meaning that somebody else will have to step up. Gourde is a solid defensive option in Tampa and produced 28 points for the Bolts last season. He brings veteran experience to the Tampa Bay forward room and will be missed while he is gone.
Lightning Add Veteran AHL Forward Kole Lind on PTO Ahead of Training Camp
These injuries will provide another opportunity for Conor Geekie, the Lightning's standout player on the Syracuse Crunch. Should Geekie have a strong start to the season, that role on the third or fourth line could be his for the taking. Tampa will also look to Nick Abruzzese
and Jansen Harkins to potentially fill some time.
While losing Dominic James and Yanni Gourde to start the season is not ideal for Tampa Bay, the Lightning have opportunities to fill those roles. Conor Geekie, Nick Abruzzese, and Jansen Harkins could see increased responsibilities early on. With James expected back within two weeks, Tampa’s focus will be on weathering the early absences while maintaining its depth and consistency until both forwards return.