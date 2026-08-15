Counting Down the Best Nashville Predators Playoff Wins: 2016 Game 2 vs. Anaheim Ducks
The Nashville Predators kick off the 2026-27 season in 36 days on Sept. 20 with preseason action against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Predators look to end a two-year playoff drought by getting the season off to a good start and starting first-year general manager Chris MacFarland's tenure on a positive note.
The Predators have won 56 NHL playoff games for seven series victories, with one Clarence S. Campbell Trophy in 2017 in the franchise's 28 seasons. Let's round out the offseason by looking back and counting down the most significant playoff wins in franchise history.
No. 36 - 2016 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks
The Predators entered Game 2 with confidence after stealing home ice with a 3-2 victory in Game 1. Anaheim played aggressively, accruing five penalties in a desperate attempt to even the series, but Nashville kept its cool.
The Ducks opened the scoring 14 minutes into the first period when Andrew Cogliano stole the puck in his defensive zone. Cogliano skated the puck to the Nashville net and flipped it between Pekka Rinne's legs, giving Anaheim a 1-0 lead.
The Predators scored a gritty goal at the end of the first period to go into the break tied. Colin Wilson and Mattias Ekholm worked together in a crowd of Ducks defenders. Wilson poked the puck to Ekholm, who backhanded the puck past John Gibson getting Nashville on the scoreboard.
The second period belonged to the visitors as Nashville netted two goals, to take a commanding lead. Filip Forsberg passed from behind Gibson's goal to Craig Smith for the first 10 minutes into the period. Shea Webber scored the second in the final minute on a Predators power play. Weber's first shot was blocked, but Roman Josi recycled the puck back to him and the second slapshot got past Gibson to send the Nashville into the locker room with a 3-1 lead.
"We're playing one of the better teams in the West, and starting on the road," Rinne said. "So far, we've done a really good job. I know it's boring, but you just try to live in the moment and focus on the next one."
Nashville frustrated the Ducks throughout the third period, protecting the two-goal lead. Anaheim made things interesting when Nate Thompson drove to the net and scored with three minutes remaining. That was as close as the playoff matchup became, as Rinne recorded 27 saves throughout the night and Anaheim couldn't convert its only power play opportunity.
"We played a heck of a road game," Ekholm said. "It's not always pretty, but we're always battling hard. We kept calm through the whole game and didn't give them much. There was a scrum after almost every whistle, but we stayed calm. We didn't try to hit them back."
Nashville Predators All-Time NHL Playoff Victories By Series
2004 R1 vs DET: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2006 R1 vs SJ: 1 win (L 1-4)
2007 R1 vs SJ: 1 win (L 1-4)
2008 R1 vs DET: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2010 R1 vs CHI: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2011 R1 vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2011 R2 vs VAN: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2012 R1 vs DET: 4 wins (W 4-1)
2012 R2 vs PHX: 1 win (L 1-4)
2015 R1 vs CHI: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2016 R1 vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-3)
2016 R2 vs SJ: 3 wins (L 3-4)
2017 R1 vs CHI: 4 wins (W 4-0)
2017 R2 vs STL: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2017 WCF vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2017 SCF vs PIT: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2018 R1 vs COL: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2018 R2 vs WPG: 3 wins (L 3-4)
2019 R1 vs DAL: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2020 Qualifying vs ARI: 1 win (L 1-3)
2021 R1 vs CAR: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2022 R1 vs COL: 0 wins (L 0-4)
2024 R1 vs VAN: 2 wins (L 2-4)
This is the 12th article in a Nashville Predators On SI series counting down the 47 most significant playoff wins in Nashville Predators history.
- No. 47 - 2019 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
- No. 46 - 2019 Game 3: Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
- No. 45 - 2015 Game 5: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 44 - 2015 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 43 - 2008 Game 3: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
- No. 42 - 2008 Game 4: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
- No. 41 - 2004 Game 4: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
- No. 40 - 2017 Game 1: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 39 - 2017 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 38 - 2017 Game 3: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 37 - 2016 Game 1: Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks
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