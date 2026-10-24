Nashville Predators Foundation Partners with Amazon For Halloween Event

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators welcome their fans to a Halloween celebration ahead of Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders. Predators fans are invited to the Bridgestone Arena Main Plaza to participate in in a Halloween event to promote road safety tips as part of a national road safety campaing from Amazon and the Govornors Highway Safety Association.

Amazon, the Nashville Predators Foundation, and local delivery companies will have giveaways and a "Touch a Truck" experience with an Amazon-branded Rivian electric delivery van. Children will receive trick-or-treat bags with road safety coloring books and reflective safety vests and will have an opportunity to meet Gnash, the Nashville Predators mascot.

The event begings at 4:30 p.m. and will conclude at 7 p.m. in time for puck-drop against the Islanders. The even'ts motto "Be Seen. Be Alert. Be Predictable" encourages drivers and pedestrians to do their part to keep roads safe during Halloween and throughout the year.

Safety At Every Turn brings together Amazon, road safety organizations, delivery partners, and public safety leaders to encourage safer choices by all road users. Amazon’s custom electric delivery vans from Rivian include safety features such as 360-degree camera views, automatic emergency braking, and collision warnings.

PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS:

Amazon

Local delivery companies

Nashville Predators Foundation

Tennessee Highway Patrol

Tennessee Highway Safety Office

Nashville Department of Transportation

Metro Nashville Police Department

Governor's Highway Safety Association

Nashville Predators October 2026 Schedule (All Times Central)

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