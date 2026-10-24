Nashville Predators Foundation Partners with Amazon For Halloween Event
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators welcome their fans to a Halloween celebration ahead of Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders. Predators fans are invited to the Bridgestone Arena Main Plaza to participate in in a Halloween event to promote road safety tips as part of a national road safety campaing from Amazon and the Govornors Highway Safety Association.
Amazon, the Nashville Predators Foundation, and local delivery companies will have giveaways and a "Touch a Truck" experience with an Amazon-branded Rivian electric delivery van. Children will receive trick-or-treat bags with road safety coloring books and reflective safety vests and will have an opportunity to meet Gnash, the Nashville Predators mascot.
The event begings at 4:30 p.m. and will conclude at 7 p.m. in time for puck-drop against the Islanders. The even'ts motto "Be Seen. Be Alert. Be Predictable" encourages drivers and pedestrians to do their part to keep roads safe during Halloween and throughout the year.
Safety At Every Turn brings together Amazon, road safety organizations, delivery partners, and public safety leaders to encourage safer choices by all road users. Amazon’s custom electric delivery vans from Rivian include safety features such as 360-degree camera views, automatic emergency braking, and collision warnings.
PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS:
- Amazon
- Local delivery companies
- Nashville Predators Foundation
- Tennessee Highway Patrol
- Tennessee Highway Safety Office
- Nashville Department of Transportation
- Metro Nashville Police Department
- Governor's Highway Safety Association
Nashville Predators October 2026 Schedule (All Times Central)
October 2026
Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m. (Wild 3-1)
Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m. (Predators 2-1)
Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m. (Maple Leafs 5-4/OT)
Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m. (Predators 5-2)
Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m. (Senators 3-2/SO)
Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m. (Golden Knights 5-2)
Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m. (Sharks 3-2/SO)
Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m. (Predators 5-2)
Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m. (Bruins 6-0)
Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.
Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky and Instagram for the latest news.
Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.Follow JoeGaither6