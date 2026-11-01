Nashville Predators Trade Former First Round Pick to Seattle Kraken

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators are making another trade, adding to a long list of moves by new Team President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland since taking over in June. The Predators, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, are sending forward Matthew Wood to the Seattle Kraken to acquire forward Shane Wright.

Nashville drafted Wood with the 15th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He joined the Predators in spring 2025, after two years at UConn and a third NCAA season at Minnesota. He played 71 games for Nashville last season alongside Filip Forsberg and Luke Evangelista, scoring 17 goals and 30 points and winning 39.8 percent of his faceoffs (82/206). Wood played in all 14 games for the Predators this season, scoring one goal and three points while averaging 14:03 of ice time per game.

The Kraken selected Wright with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The 22-year-old forward has played center and wing for the Kraken after making his NHL debut in October of 2022. He came up in the OHL with the Kingston Frontenacs and became a full-time NHL player in the 2024-25 season. Wright played in 74 games, scoring 12 goals and 27 points last season for the Kraken. He's appeared in all 14 games for Seattle this season, scoring three goals and four points while averaging 14:14 of ice time per game and winning 50 percent of his faceoffs this year.

“We are excited to add Shane to our mix of forwards,” MacFarland said. “We feel he will bring a strong two-way game to our team and will add to the pace of our lineup. We believe Shane will continue to grow as a player, and we look forward to working with him.”

Jan 12, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright (51) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wright was named the CHL Rookie of the Year in 20219-20, scoring 39 goals and 66 points, and was selected to the OHL Third All-Star Team in 2021-22, serving as the Frontenacs captain. He has won two gold medals for Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championships and the 2021 U-18 World Championships.

It's MacFarland's 10th trade since taking over the front office in Nashville. Wright hasn't quite lived up to his top-five draft status, scoring 39 goals and 82 points in 183 NHL games, but a change of scenery in Nashville could spark a player once thought of as a shoo-in for the top pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

🔄 TRADE



We've received forward Shane Wright from Seattle in exchange for forward Matthew Wood.



Full details » https://t.co/AbgYZiQ0Va pic.twitter.com/SWDPCTpDNA — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) November 1, 2026

Chris MacFarland 2026-27 Trades

Traded away a fifth-round draft pick (160) to Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2028 fifth-round draft pick.

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