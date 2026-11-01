Nashville Predators Trade Former First Round Pick to Seattle Kraken
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators are making another trade, adding to a long list of moves by new Team President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland since taking over in June. The Predators, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, are sending forward Matthew Wood to the Seattle Kraken to acquire forward Shane Wright.
Nashville drafted Wood with the 15th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He joined the Predators in spring 2025, after two years at UConn and a third NCAA season at Minnesota. He played 71 games for Nashville last season alongside Filip Forsberg and Luke Evangelista, scoring 17 goals and 30 points and winning 39.8 percent of his faceoffs (82/206). Wood played in all 14 games for the Predators this season, scoring one goal and three points while averaging 14:03 of ice time per game.
The Kraken selected Wright with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The 22-year-old forward has played center and wing for the Kraken after making his NHL debut in October of 2022. He came up in the OHL with the Kingston Frontenacs and became a full-time NHL player in the 2024-25 season. Wright played in 74 games, scoring 12 goals and 27 points last season for the Kraken. He's appeared in all 14 games for Seattle this season, scoring three goals and four points while averaging 14:14 of ice time per game and winning 50 percent of his faceoffs this year.
“We are excited to add Shane to our mix of forwards,” MacFarland said. “We feel he will bring a strong two-way game to our team and will add to the pace of our lineup. We believe Shane will continue to grow as a player, and we look forward to working with him.”
Wright was named the CHL Rookie of the Year in 20219-20, scoring 39 goals and 66 points, and was selected to the OHL Third All-Star Team in 2021-22, serving as the Frontenacs captain. He has won two gold medals for Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championships and the 2021 U-18 World Championships.
It's MacFarland's 10th trade since taking over the front office in Nashville. Wright hasn't quite lived up to his top-five draft status, scoring 39 goals and 82 points in 183 NHL games, but a change of scenery in Nashville could spark a player once thought of as a shoo-in for the top pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
Chris MacFarland 2026-27 Trades
- Trades away goalie Magnus Chrona, 2026 Third Round Pick, 2027 Third Round Pick for Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton and goalie Isak Posch.
- Trades away forwards Zach L'Heureux and Fedor Svechkov for Colorado Avalanche forwards Jack Drury and Chase Bradley, along with a 2029 Third Round Pick.
- Trades away second round picks No. 42 and No. 57 to Carolina in exchange for No. 31 overall in the first round. The Predators used the first round pick on defenseman Tommy Bleyl.
- Trades away forward Massimo Rizzo and a 2026 Fifth Round Pick to the New York Rangers in exchange for center Adam Edstrom.
- Traded away a fifth-round draft pick (160) to Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2028 fifth-round draft pick.
- Traded away a 2027 second-round and 2028 third-round draft pick to the Dallas Stars in exchange for center Mavrik Bourque and defenseman Ilya Lyubuskin
- Traded away forward Luke Evangelista to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick (via Colorado) and a 2028 second-round pick.
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Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.Follow JoeGaither6