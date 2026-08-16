Best Predators Playoff Wins of All Time: 2016 Game 6 vs. Anaheim Ducks
The Nashville Predators kick off the 2026-27 season in 35 days on Sept. 20 with preseason action against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Predators look to end a two-year playoff drought by getting the season off to a good start and starting first-year general manager Chris MacFarland's tenure on a positive note.
The Predators have won 56 NHL playoff games for seven series victories, with one Clarence S. Campbell Trophy in 2017 in the franchise's 28 seasons. Let's round out the offseason by looking back and counting down the most significant playoff wins in franchise history.
No. 35 - 2016 Game 6: Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks
The Nashville Predators returned to Bridgestone Arena for Game 6, facing elimination after losing three straight games to the Anaheim Ducks. The Predators had never won a Game 6 when facing elimination, but dug deep and forced the first Game 7 in franchise history with a 3-1 win.
"Anything can happen," Nashville captain Shea Weber said. "It's obviously two good teams that are pretty equal, and it is going to come down to the last game, and we'll see how it goes."
Nashville got outshot 27-26 and came up empty on its only power play chance, but individual heroics combined with old-fashioned hustle gave the Predators a big advantage in the second period.
Mattias Ekholm took an innocent pass from Calle Järnkrok behind Frederick Anderson's goal and put the Predators on his back. Ekholm skated from behind the Ducks' goal, found space above the faceoff circle, and fired a sweeping wrist shot near side eight minutes into the period.
Nashville turned defense into offense after Ryan Johansen scooped up a deflected shot out wide with open ice ahead. Johansen drew the only Ducks defender, while James Neal trailed, creating a two-on-one chance. Johansen found Neal across the slot with a perfect pass that Neal redirected past Anderson, putting the Predators ahead 2-0.
Anaheim took advantage of one of its two power plays to close out the second period with a goal. Defender Cam Fowler fired a puck at the net that Pekka Rinne stopped with 15 seconds left in the period. However, the puck squirted through Rinne's legs and settled in the crease behind him unattended. Ryan Kesler saw the puck waiting to be tapped over the line and hustled to the net, diving and scoring, cutting Nashville's lead to 2-1 to finish the second period.
The Ducks hammered all third period long but couldn't tie the game as Rinne ended the evening with 26 saves. The visitors went as far as pulling Anderson off the ice late, opening the door for Weber to score an empty-net goal in the final 10 seconds, ensuring the Predators' season stayed alive.
Nashville Predators All-Time NHL Playoff Victories By Series
2004 R1 vs DET: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2006 R1 vs SJ: 1 win (L 1-4)
2007 R1 vs SJ: 1 win (L 1-4)
2008 R1 vs DET: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2010 R1 vs CHI: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2011 R1 vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2011 R2 vs VAN: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2012 R1 vs DET: 4 wins (W 4-1)
2012 R2 vs PHX: 1 win (L 1-4)
2015 R1 vs CHI: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2016 R1 vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-3)
2016 R2 vs SJ: 3 wins (L 3-4)
2017 R1 vs CHI: 4 wins (W 4-0)
2017 R2 vs STL: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2017 WCF vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2017 SCF vs PIT: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2018 R1 vs COL: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2018 R2 vs WPG: 3 wins (L 3-4)
2019 R1 vs DAL: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2020 Qualifying vs ARI: 1 win (L 1-3)
2021 R1 vs CAR: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2022 R1 vs COL: 0 wins (L 0-4)
2024 R1 vs VAN: 2 wins (L 2-4)
This is the 13th article in a Nashville Predators On SI series counting down the 47 most significant playoff wins in Nashville Predators history.
- No. 47 - 2019 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
- No. 46 - 2019 Game 3: Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
- No. 45 - 2015 Game 5: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 44 - 2015 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 43 - 2008 Game 3: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
- No. 42 - 2008 Game 4: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
- No. 41 - 2004 Game 4: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
- No. 40 - 2017 Game 1: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 39 - 2017 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 38 - 2017 Game 3: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 37 - 2016 Game 1: Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks
- No. 36 - 2016 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks
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