The New York Rangers were catching the Carolina Hurricanes at the perfect time for their matinee at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon.

The Rangers had just had five days off between games and were riding a wave of positive momentum, winning three straight contests. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes had just played Saturday afternoon in their home arena in Raleigh and had a quick turnaround in a back-to-back set. It was their third game in four days following a long trip to Finland.

That rest advantage was somewhat negated by the number of injuries New York was dealing with, but this was a chance for the Rangers to make a statement. And for about half of the game, they looked up to the task.

It could be argued that they outplayed the defending Stanley Cup champions, but they were quickly dealt a dose of reality in the second period. Carolina was handed an opportunity to take advantage of, and they capitalized, blitzing New York with a three-goal flurry that turned a competitive game into a blowout.

Rangers could not sustain level of play against Hurricanes

Nov 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (4) and New York Rangers right wing Jaroslav Chmelar (49) battle for control of the puck in the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“They have the capacity to wear you down over time,” Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said via Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “My experience of teams that are Stanley Cup teams, that is an attribute of their teams, is the depth that they have. Over the course of a 60-minute game or a seven-game series, it’s evident in helping a team have success.”

In the span of 5:14, the Hurricanes turned a tied game into a 4-1 lead, taking complete control of the matchup. Jackson Blake, Alexander Nikishin and Sean Walker all scored goals against Dylan Garand, who was under siege all afternoon, facing 40 shot attempts.

Keeping pace with the Hurricanes is no small task. Had the Rangers been at full strength, they would have faced challenges in maintaining the level of play they showcased in the first period and for the first half of the second frame.

However, a team that is already struggling offensively faced an uphill battle without two of their better scorers, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Pavel Dorofeyev, who are both on IR with injuries. That tested the already shaky depth in the lineup, with New York already lacking reliable top-six options and now down two more.

Final from the Garden. pic.twitter.com/VA5c6i2HD6 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 22, 2026

“They’re deep,” Sullivan said. “You’ve got to give them credit. They’ve got four lines that can really skate. Their defensemen are big and mobile. They defend hard. They’re well-coached. They’re hard to play against. So I think it’s just an indication of where we aspire to go. We’re just continuing to work at our own team game, build our overall depth, so that we have the ability to sustain that play through 60 minutes.”

Morale victories don’t mean much for an NHL team looking to establish itself as a playoff contender. The Rangers can feel good about how they looked in the first half, but it is about how you finish, not how you start.

New York couldn’t sustain the level of play necessary to hang with a championship contender. It is painfully obvious they have so much work to do, as their last three losses have come against the Edmonton Oilers and Carolina. The last time the Rangers lost to anyone other than those top-tier teams was Oct. 26 against the Los Angeles Kings.

New York is capable of handling teams in the middle and bottom tiers of the league, but they have seen firsthand that there are levels to this, and they have some work left to do.