2 Forwards NY Rangers Can Target in Trade To Help in Middle
Arguably, the biggest obstacle that the New York Rangers have left to overcome is the lack of impact players in the organizational pipeline who play up the middle.
An even bigger void was created in the middle when the team traded Vincent Trocheck to the Utah Mammoth. They are hoping Cole Beaudoin, who was part of the return package along with defenseman Sean Durzi and a 2027 third-round pick, can develop into a middle-six center.
However, the 2024 first-round pick may need a little more time to develop. That creates a massive hole in the lineup behind Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller. Right now, Noah Laba and free agent signing Joe Veleno are penciled in as the Nos. 3 and 4 centers.
While a lot of focus has been placed on finding another right wing, center depth is also near the top of the Rangers’ wish list. And to address that need, the team could use Braden Schneider as the centerpiece of a trade to bring in help up front.
Rangers could use Braden Schneider to address need up front
“As I wrote a couple weeks ago, I still believe the Rangers would like to leverage Schneider into forward help of their own, especially given the improved defensive depth…change-of-scenery candidates such as Columbus’ Kent Johnson and Calgary’s Connor Zary,” wrote Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) in a recent mailbag.
The blueline was a major weakness for New York during the 2025-26 season, but on paper, it won’t be for the upcoming season. And even long-term, this looks like it can be a strength after using five draft picks on left-handed defensemen, including the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on Alberts Smits.
The Rangers like what Schneider brings, but he has not developed as much as the team had hoped. When thrust into a larger role last season, he struggled mightily. Trading a right-handed defenseman with his ability could be viewed as a short-sighted decision, but if it brings back a long-term answer in the middle, it could be a worthwhile swap.
A first-round pick, No. 5 overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, Kent Johnson entered the league with a lot of expectations. They began to shine during the 2024-25 season, when he recorded a career-high 57 points, scoring 24 goals to go along with 33 assists and a plus/minus ratio of +2 at only 22 years old in 68 games.
Connor Zary makes sense as buy-low target
But this past season, his production regressed. Despite playing in 76 games, he had only 22 points and a plus/minus of -8. His time on the ice per game was scaled back more than four minutes, going from 17:18 to 13:14.
Connor Zary was a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, No. 24 overall, and will turn only 25 years old on Sept. 25. He played only 14:22 minutes per game last season, the least of his three years appearing in NHL games.
After recording 34 total points as a rookie in the 2023-24 campaign, he has seen that total drop to 27 and 25 in subsequent seasons, with his goals scored and assists both decreasing as well.