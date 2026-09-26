NY Rangers' Alberts Smits Has Proven He Deserves a Spot and Can Be a Star

Alberts Smits is knocking down doors for the New York Rangers.

After being drafted at No. 5 overall in the 2026 NHL Draft, the defenseman has wasted absolutely zero time in proving himself. Smits impressed throughout camp — with veterans and the Rangers franchise as a whole being impressed with his professional demeanor and play on the ice. This trend continued as the preseason began, with the blueliner posting 15:29 TOI and an assist on Sept. 22 while hosting the New York Islanders.

This has resulted in the 18-year-old rookie being predicted to make the initial final roster for 2026-27, as noted in a recent article from The Athletic.

New York Rangers Alberts Smits, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a result of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement now in effect, training camps and the preseason as a whole were both accelerated across the NHL. The League has decreased the preseason to four games as a result of the regular season being expanded from 82 games to 84.

As such, Rangers Head Coach Mike Sullivan has a shorter amount of time to make final roster decisions — featuring the 23-man limit — and previously stated his preseason features a team-first mentality.

"We're going to get after the team concept right away. Start to instill concepts from day one starting [Sept. 17] and then still try to accomplish what we always try to accomplish in training camp — and that is to get the team ready for game one and provide opportunities for people to show what they can do," Sullivan had said.

Who Is Budding Star Alberts Smits?

With Smits seriously increasing his chances to already see regular-season action, it's more important now than ever to provide background on his career thus far.

The Rangers announced Smits had signed his three-year, entry-level contract on July 15, 2026.

Officially a Blueshirt 🤝



We've agreed to terms with defenseman Alberts Smits on a three-year, entry-level contract → https://t.co/cEtYc31oSJ pic.twitter.com/vQXaz4eJNE — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 15, 2026

His drafting, signing and strong preseason performance so far come after he appeared in 38 games for Jukurit of Liiga during the 2025-26 season — tallying the second-most points (13) by a Liiga player under the age of 18.

His previously mentioned drafting at No. 5 overall made him the highest drafted Latvian player in NHL history.

He stands at 6'3" and is also coming off recording two assists in for games while representing Latvia at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Smits has currently been playing on the Rangers’ third pairing alongside Braden Schneider — indicating the seriousness with which the rookie is being looked at. Should his efforts continue, an appearance from him as the Rangers open their regular-season at the Boston Bruins on Sept. 29 is certainly within the realm of possibility.