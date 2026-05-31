Flames Veteran Forward Could Be Interesting Option for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers are a team heading into the summer looking to make some major improvements to get back into contention. However, with free agency not appearing to be the strongest this year, it could be the trade market that they seek to make those moves.
Coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers have a lot of work to do this summer. New York has positioned themselves nicely with a plethora of cap space and two picks in the first round.
Getting better and younger is a goal of the team, and Chris Drury will likely want to continue to improve his prospect pool. The two picks in the first round will be able to help with that, and they also have a likely trade candidate in Vincent Trocheck.
Even if the Rangers do elect to move their center, that doesn’t mean that they are rebuilding or sellers this offseason. Trocheck would be a sell-high asset this summer based on his production and his contract. However, if the team did move him, they would need some more help up the middle.
One potential trade option for the Rangers could be Calgary Flames forward, Blake Coleman. With the Flames being one of the worst teams in the league last year and seemingly in a rebuild, moving the veteran center this summer rather than at the trade deadline to get the most value makes sense.
Coleman Can Help Team Improve Up the Middle and on Left Side
With the center position being a weak one, really, around the league right now, it seems that position is a need for a lot of teams. Coleman has experience up the middle and can also play on the wing. At 34 years old, Coleman wouldn’t be a part of the Rangers’ plan long-term, but if the price is right, he could be a good bridge player while they continue to try to develop others.
This year, Coleman totaled 20 goals and 15 assists for a 35-point year. While he might not be a playmaker, he can put the puck in the back of the net, which is a need for New York.
Depending on the direction that the Rangers are looking to go, Coleman could make sense. For the 2026-27 season, he would help them be a better team. However, if they are looking to give younger players more opportunities, he would block ice time.
Overall, he will be an intriguing player to monitor. As a potential stopgap option, he could make a lot of sense for New York this summer.