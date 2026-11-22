The New York Rangers have been very busy with their roster recently, with multiple key contributors landing on injured reserve and acquisitions being made.

Winger Pavel Dorofeyev landed on injured reserve and has missed two games in a row. Oliver Bjorkstrand is going to be sidelined for a while, being placed on IR and set to miss 2-3 months. The same timetable has been placed on rookie defenseman Alberts Smits, who is also on IR.

With center Joe Veleno and goalie Igor Shesterkin already on IR, the team’s depth is truly being tested. That led to the Rangers making a few trades, acquiring goalie Arvid Soderblom from the Chicago Blackhawks and center Max Sasson from the Vancouver Canucks.

To make room for some of the additions, New York had to make more moves and placed veteran Luke Glendening on waivers. He will no longer be with the organization, as he was claimed off waivers from the Blackhawks, according to Elliotte Friedman on X.

Luke Glendending heading to Blackhawks on waivers

Claimed by Chicago https://t.co/JNCmq9WAjM — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 22, 2026

Glendening was signed earlier in the season when the Rangers were looking for an experienced option to help replace Veleno as the fourth-line center. He had the kind of skill set the team was looking for, offering speed and steady defense to anchor the bottom line.

However, he didn’t end up being as reliable of an option for head coach Mike Sullivan. He appeared in only four games and received 24:58 of total ice time, averaging only 6:15 per game, with a plus/minus of -2.

Moving on from Glendening was the right decision for New York to make. They can give opportunities to younger players, such as the recently acquired Sasson, and see if Glenn Gawdin can continue building on some of the positive momentum that he created during a recent two-goal game.

At 37 years old, he doesn’t offer a very high ceiling. He was a safe choice for the lineup, given the speed that he provided, but it makes sense to see what other players in the organization can offer.

With the Blackhawks, Glendening will provide the team with some much-needed veteran leadership and experience. One of the worst teams in the NHL thus far this season, they can use all the help they can get.

With Glendening out, the next player to keep an eye on is Matt Rempe. The towering forward is reportedly on the trade block, and the team is looking to get him into a situation where he can play a more consistent role.