Mike Sullivan Confident in the Playmaking Ability of Veteran
After an incredibly disappointing 2025-26 campaign, the New York Rangers are counting on a few players stepping up and helping get the team back on track this season.
There has been a lot of talent added to the roster, headlined by dynamic goal-scorer Pavel Dorofeyev, who is tasked with helping replace the production of Artemi Panarin, who was traded to the LA Kings. Other middle-six options, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen, were signed in free agency to raise the floor of the squad.
With so many new pieces, the Rangers’ roster does look better compared to the one that took the ice a year ago. However, for everything to come together, they need some returning players to get back on track.
The veteran that people will be keeping a close eye on is J.T. Miller. After playing both center and forward last season, he is locked in at his preferred position as the No. 2 center behind Mika Zibanejad.
Rangers counting on J.T. Miller's playmaking
The pressure is on Miller, who is a major piece of the retool under Chris Drury, to get back on track after a disappointing campaign. Head coach Mike Sullivan is confident that his veteran will get the job done and help bring out the most of his new teammates.
"I think (Miller's) playmaking ability is probably undervalued by some," Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said, via Dan Rosen of NHL.com. "J.T. sees the ice pretty well. I think he has the ability to distribute the puck. J.T. brings a physical element in a down-low game, a grind game that I think he could drag his linemates into a little bit so they can create some offense in different ways. 'Pav' is a guy that obviously can score goals. We want to see what that looks like."
One of the concerns about Dorofeyev coming to New York is the perceived drop in talent around him. With the Golden Knights, he shared the ice with two elite playmaking forwards in Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner.
Ranger need playmakers to emerge in top-six
With the Rangers, Miller is going to be counted on to put Dorofeyev in position to score goals. As will Alexis Lafreniere and Gabe Perreault, who have shown some strong playmaking chops. With back-to-back 35+ goal campaigns under his belt, he is a bona fide shooting threat, but it is believed he needs some help being set up to put the puck in the back of the net.
Line combinations are fluid right now, especially because Dorofeyev is versatile enough to play on either wing. But most projections expect him to share the ice with Miller, and the chemistry of those two will be key to the team’s success this season.
The veteran forward has five straight seasons of 36+ assists, including a career-high 66 during his All-Star campaign in 2023-24. He certainly has the skills to be a lead playmaker, and New York needs him to tap back into that.