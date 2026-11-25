The New York Rangers are banged up, missing several key players from the lineup because of injuries.

Most recently, it was wingers Oliver Bjorkstrand and Pavel Dorofeyev who landed on IR. With both of them sidelined, head coach Mike Sullivan is left in a tough spot when it comes to figuring out his lineup combinations.

Down multiple top-six options and already without fourth-line center Joe Veleno, a major shakeup has occurred. In a surprising turn of events, the Rangers aren’t even keeping their trio of Gabe Perreault, Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere together in this most recent shakeup.

Will Cuylle, who had been skating on the third line, is being elevated to the first line alongside Zibanejad and Lafreniere. Why is such a move being made? Sullivan provided some insight into the decision, noting he hopes that Cuylle can help the Zibanejad line establish more time in the offensive zone.

Rangers shake up lines looking for offensive production

On these changes, Sullivan said that he’s hoping adding Cuylle to the Zibanejad line will help with “controlling territory.” Essentially, he thinks they need to establish more O-zone possession time.



“When you go back to creating offense different ways, well, how do you create… https://t.co/sOTCA3Utbv — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) November 24, 2026

“When you go back to creating offense different ways, well, how do you create offense? You can get it off the rush, you can get it on the power play, or you can establish a down-low game. I use the phrase a grind game. I think what Mika's line has lacked in the last little while is the down-low game,” Sullivan said via Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic on X.

As Mercogliano shared via Sportlogiq, the trio of Perreault, Zibanejad and Lafreniere has been great going back to last season. Thus far in 2026-27, they have an expected goals-for rate of 54.9%. However, over the last nine games, dating back to Nov. 1, that rate has dropped to 48.8%.

That drop-off is concerning because that line is being put in advantageous positions. 45.3% of their starts are in the offensive zone, which is the highest percentage on the team. The trio of Tye Karte, J.T. Miller and Dorofeyev has received only 13.9% of offensive zone starts, but they have still managed a 51.3% xGF rate.

Their xGF over the last nine games has slipped from a season-long mark of 57.1%, but they are making the most of their opportunities; what would their xGF be if they were getting more offensive zone starts?

More context on this top-six swap from @Sportlogiq:



The Perreault-Zibanejad-Lafrenière line has posted a 54.9% xGF for the season, but in the last 9 games (since Nov. 1), it's dipped to 48.8%. That’s while receiving a team-high 45.3% OZ starts, which, in theory, should boost… https://t.co/zQ6IMni6mZ — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) November 25, 2026

“They’re a talented group and they get their looks off the rush. They get a few of them every game, but if we're going to get consistent offense from them, they have to have the ability to create offense different ways,” Sullivan continued regarding Zibanejad’s line.

The thought is that Cuylle can help generate the kind of chances Sullivan is hoping to see from the top line. He will bring a different style of play to the top-six, embracing the grinding style that his head coach wants to see.

Offense was hard to come by at times when the lineup was at full strength. Now that seldom-used players such as Jaroslav Chmelar, Matt Rempe and Glenn Gawdin are locked into roles, along with a new addition as the fourth-line center in Max Sasson, there is even more pressure on the top six to generate offensively.