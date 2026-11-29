The 2026-27 NHL regular season has been a difficult one for New York Rangers center Noah Laba.

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, he was being counted on to help fill the void left by Vincent Trocheck being traded to the Utah Mammoth. He was locked into the third-line center role, behind Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller.

With injuries decimating the team’s lineup, Zibanejad and Miller have been skating together more on the first line. That has put even more pressure on Laba to produce on the ice as the most experienced and longest-tenured center on the team beyond those two veterans. The only other options are Max Sasson, who was recently acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in a trade, and Glenn Gawdin.

Through 25 games, Laba left a lot to be desired with his offensive production. He had yet to score a goal, leading to his shifting to the fourth line at times. But in Game 26 of the season, and the 100th of his career, he finally broke through.

Noah Laba finally breaks scoreless streak

Nov 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Noah Laba (42) prepares for a faceoff in the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Laba beat Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf for the only goal in a 1-0 victory for his team. It snapped a lengthy streak of him without a goal that dated back to March 14.

“It hasn’t been easy,” Laba said, via Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “When you go 25 games without a goal, it can be pretty damning on your confidence.”

Earlier in the game, doubt started to creep into the young center’s mind. He got a point-blank opportunity against Wolf, who was able to make the save to keep the game knotted at 0-0.

“Here we go again,” Laba admitted to thinking. “But you try not to have that mentality and continue to work hard. Just hope that in the end, the law of averages kind of works out.”

Scoring in your 100th @NHL game?



ELECTRIC ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/3pQXKXnyVc — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 29, 2026

Continuing to work hard is exactly what Laba did. In what was one of the most productive games of his young career, the center was incredibly active offensively, attempting five shots on goal. His blend of effort and speed finally resulted in a goal early in the third period to help his team get a much-needed win to snap a 3-game losing streak.

Plenty of work remains, as one goal isn’t going to undo 25 games of being scoreless. But it was a memorable moment in a milestone game for Laba, who will never forget suiting up for the 100th time with the franchise.

Hopefully, this is the start of turning the corner for Laba offensively. At the very least, the team can count on him to make an impact on defense. He is a key part of the team’s elite penalty kill and is helping the team win with steady, reliable defensive production.