Noah Laba Has Memorable 100th Career Game With NY Rangers
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The 2026-27 NHL regular season has been a difficult one for New York Rangers center Noah Laba.
A fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, he was being counted on to help fill the void left by Vincent Trocheck being traded to the Utah Mammoth. He was locked into the third-line center role, behind Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller.
With injuries decimating the team’s lineup, Zibanejad and Miller have been skating together more on the first line. That has put even more pressure on Laba to produce on the ice as the most experienced and longest-tenured center on the team beyond those two veterans. The only other options are Max Sasson, who was recently acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in a trade, and Glenn Gawdin.
Through 25 games, Laba left a lot to be desired with his offensive production. He had yet to score a goal, leading to his shifting to the fourth line at times. But in Game 26 of the season, and the 100th of his career, he finally broke through.
Noah Laba finally breaks scoreless streak
Laba beat Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf for the only goal in a 1-0 victory for his team. It snapped a lengthy streak of him without a goal that dated back to March 14.
“It hasn’t been easy,” Laba said, via Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “When you go 25 games without a goal, it can be pretty damning on your confidence.”
Earlier in the game, doubt started to creep into the young center’s mind. He got a point-blank opportunity against Wolf, who was able to make the save to keep the game knotted at 0-0.
“Here we go again,” Laba admitted to thinking. “But you try not to have that mentality and continue to work hard. Just hope that in the end, the law of averages kind of works out.”
Continuing to work hard is exactly what Laba did. In what was one of the most productive games of his young career, the center was incredibly active offensively, attempting five shots on goal. His blend of effort and speed finally resulted in a goal early in the third period to help his team get a much-needed win to snap a 3-game losing streak.
Plenty of work remains, as one goal isn’t going to undo 25 games of being scoreless. But it was a memorable moment in a milestone game for Laba, who will never forget suiting up for the 100th time with the franchise.
Hopefully, this is the start of turning the corner for Laba offensively. At the very least, the team can count on him to make an impact on defense. He is a key part of the team’s elite penalty kill and is helping the team win with steady, reliable defensive production.
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.