Coming into Saturday on a three-game losing streak, the New York Rangers were hopeful to get back on track against the Calgary Flames. The Rangers have been hit hard by injuries, and every game is going to be a challenge for them right now with the number of players they have out.

In the first period, the team was able to hold an edge at both five-on-five and with a couple of power play chances overall. However, the team went 0-for-2 on the power play and was unable to find the back of the net.

Defenseman Scott Morrow was really aggressive on the offensive end of the ice, leading the team with four shots in the first.

In the second period, the game would remain scoreless, but there were some good looks for both teams, and credit to the goalies for keeping it tied 0-0. The third pair of Schneider and Morrow remained aggressive in looking for their shots and combined for eight together after the first two periods. This duo played some of the best hockey that they have so far since being put together.

Morrow and Schneider have combined for eight shots in this game so far and have an xGF of 0.57. Best this duo has looked together in a game #NYR — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) November 29, 2026

For the Rangers, there was a big question regarding what the first line of Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller, and Tye Kartye would look like. It was certainly risky going with the first two centers on the same line together, but the results were good. This line generated a lot of chances, but just couldn’t get one home.

In the third period, the Rangers would final get one on the board. It has not been an easy season for Noah Laba, but he was able to score his first of the year at a really good time for New York.

Rangers snap three-game losing streak beating Flames

The goal was unassisted and it was Laba who made it happen with a nifty finish on his own. Later on in the period, with the team on the penalty kill, he also made a great play with his stick to deflect a good look for the Flames.

Scoring in your 100th @NHL game?



ELECTRIC ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/3pQXKXnyVc — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 29, 2026

It was a magnificent bounce-back performance by goalie Joonas Korpisalo. In his last start against the Buffalo Sabres, he gave up five goals on 30 shots in a 5-1 loss.

This time around, he was on top of his game. Korpisalo saved all 30 shots that he faced for his first shutout of the season in a 1-0 victory to get the team back in the win column and snap a three-game losing streak.

Next up for the Rangers will be another matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night. New York just suffered a loss to the Hurricanes, and this will be a challenging game once again.